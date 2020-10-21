Free Ride

River Cities Public Transit will provide free rides to voters on Election Day, Nov. 3.

 Photo provided

River Cities Public Transit is offering Pierre and Fort Pierre residents free rides to polling locations for early voting and on Election Day, Nov. 3. 

To schedule a ride to a polling location, call 605-945-2360. Reserve a ride at least one business day prior to needing the ride. However, River Cities Public Transit will work to accommodate all ride requests it receives.

“The right to vote is extremely important. That’s why we are happy to offer free transportation to area polling locations during this election cycle,” said Ron Baumgart, River Cities Public Transit. “Your vote matters so please rest assured, if you need transportation, we will get you to the polls.”

River Cities Public Transit is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Pierre, specializing in rural transit and paratransit services.

