First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre is taking the theology of Fred Rogers’ “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” and running with it during Sunday presentations.
Continuing through eight Sundays, First Congregational is hosting presentations by 10 different community organizations.
ΩMunger said that the idea for the “Neighbor” series took a while to grow, with it kind of incubating in her head. She wanted to figure out how she could translate that kind of experience to her church — giving people a broad perspective on all the many nonprofits and other ministries in Pierre in a concerted and consistent way.
“This just sort of evolved,” Munger said. “Last year, I was reading a piece on Fred Rogers and his theology on neighbor. And I thought the simplicity of it was truly profound. So we are engaging in Fred Rogers’ theology and what it means to love your neighbor as yourself. My premise is you can’t love your neighbor as yourself very well if you don’t know who they are.”
She added that is her role as minister — creating meaningful worship spaces.
“And I think this hits the mark,” Munger said.
She said that by way of discussing their mission statements, the local nonprofits and other ministries cover many parts of the local neighborhood that people may not have access to quite as readily.
“For example, the Church of Hope here at the women’s prison has a distinct security barrier between our community and people in the prison. Pastor Sharon Ball has a distinct position of being a connector between the local community and the women who find themselves incarcerated,” Munger said. “Those kinds of connections are what I’m all about. I love making connections.”
Ball’s presentation, on Jan. 30, mainly focused on supporting a woman who re-enters society after prison. The released women need more than just the essentials like clothes and jobs but also support and people to talk to while reintegrating back into everyday life.
“I think this ‘neighbor’ series is great. I’m going to plagiarize it,” Ball said.
She added that she plans to bring it up with other churches, organizations and groups.
The first “neighbor” to discuss their organization, and answer questions from attendees, was on Jan. 9 with the Right Turn’s Nancy Schlichenmayer. The nonprofit provides education and job training, from GED to professional-career certification monitoring, CPR and other programs.
“It was a nice opportunity … a great opportunity for the community to learn about our programs,” Schlichenmayer said. “It’s recorded, so who knows who will see it on Facebook.”
Schlichenmayer said that she often hears people say they didn’t know The Right Turn had all the programs that it does. She gave her entire presentation in the basement at 9 a.m., then at the 10 a.m. church service gave a very abbreviated version for the “Giving Story.”
“I had a PowerPoint downstairs,” Schlichenmayer said. “In church, they don’t have a screen or overhead projector. I had three minutes. We do have a wish list, and a lot of it relates to technology. Our caseload has expanded.”
The congregation donated $566 to The Right Turn.
Munger is also on The Right Turn’s Board of Directors. Schlichenmayer thanked the congregation for sharing their pastor with The Right Turn and talked about Munger’s kids helping out at some fundraisers.
“That’s how people learn to be better volunteers, to experience that when they are young,” Schlichenmayer said.
Schlichenmayer thinks other churches might do something similar to the First Congregational’s neighbor series. She watched the Missouri Shores presentation on Jan. 23 and planned to attend others on Facebook.
The Jan. 16 neighbors were Sandra Kangas from the Pierre Senior Center and Holly Hoing from Countryside Hospice. Kangas said the center has 134 members, and guests are always welcome.
“It was an opportunity to talk about the senior center, so people know it’s there and available for people whether they want to come just for potluck on Thursdays on rolls on Tuesdays,” Kangas said. “Some people are looking for a way to be involved. Some others kind of want to have a more passive membership. As Don Zeller says, ‘Do you want to be entertained or do you want to be involved.’”
Kangas said the center offers a chance to make connections, make friends and meet new people. Some people increase their participation shortly after their retirement, and for some, it takes a few years.
“For some, they’ve accomplished their short-term tasks — I guess they’ve got their closets cleaned. And now they are looking for their second round of ‘what am I going to do now.’ That’s sometimes what brings folks in,” Kangas said.
Kangas plans on attending other parts of the neighbor series and found it fun, interesting and intriguing.
It’s also about making connections. For example, if someone is going through cancer, it’s a good way to get them hooked up with Holly and their crew.
“I learned more about the Right Turn,” Kangas said. “I knew they were there, but I didn’t know much about their group, so that was a good growth experience for me. If you don’t get newsletters or aren’t very involved, this is surely an excellent place to learn about some of our neighbors and our neighbors’ needs.”
She added that learning could come from the presenters and attendees who share their experiences.
The Pierre Senior Center received $225 in donations, and the Countryside Hospice received more than $400.
Munger highlighted a connection made through the program after Sarah Reinhart and Shelby Bergeson from the Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center talked about a masked ball fundraiser planned for March. One of Munger’s congregants — through her business — is going to sponsor a table at that event.
“And that connection was made right here,” Munger said. “And it’s been fun integrating some of what we do naturally in support of our community and nonprofits within the space of worship itself.”
Bergesen agreed and found many people are unable to get to these types of presentations unless offered through a community place.
Bergesen hopes that the idea might catch on with other churches, giving a message or mission more reach for somebody in a church community who needs to hear it or might need these services. She added that Missouri Shores received $745 in the church basket.
Munger said she was shocked about Missouri Shores needing to raise $2 million in two months to match a new facility grant.
“It was great for us, a great way to meet community members that we haven’t met before,” Bergesen said. “If they reach out to us, we would absolutely do it again. It was a really good experience for both of us. They really do care.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.