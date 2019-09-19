Please join the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls, Pax Christi South Dakota, and the Presentation Sisters, along with local Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Indigenous, Jewish, and Muslim communities in coming together for the common goals of peace and diversity.
This is a gathering to lift up the major faiths in Sioux Falls. The theme for this service is communities together for peace.
This event will be held at the Sertoma Park shelter located at 4300 S Oxbow from 4 -5 p.m. on September 22.
Parking is located in the park. Please bring a lawn chair for your comfort. Light refreshments will be served after.
“This 5th iteration of the multi-faith prayer service gives us an opportunity to explore the theme of Peace as approached by the different major faith communities in our area. It’s a chance to come together as one people of God to proclaim that our differences are a source of unity, our uniqueness a rich bond that brings us together,” stated Josh Grode Wolter, Pax Christi.
“This event is more important now than ever. We need to understand each other and show the compassion that we are all taught to show through our different religions,” added Christy Nicolaisen, Executive Director of the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls. “All are welcome.”
For further information, please check out the event posted on Facebook at or call Christy Nicolaisen of the Multi-Cultural Center at 605-367-7401 or Josh Grode Wolters at 605-940-1192.
