The state Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is seeking public comments on the draft 2020 Integrated Report. Required under the federal Clean Water Act, this report is used by the state to identify impaired waterbodies in South Dakota. It also includes the National 303(d) Program Vision.
The Report contains an assessment of the surface water quality of South Dakota’s waters, a description of South Dakota’s water quality monitoring programs, pollutants causing impairments of the water bodies and identification of waters targeted for total maximum daily load development (the amount of pollution a waterbody can receive and still maintain water quality standards).
The draft 2020 report lists 170 waterbodies or waterbody segments needing a total maximum daily load. Of those listed, 97 are stream or river segments and 73 are lakes that periodically do not meet water quality standards.
“Because this list drives state water quality programs, it is important that people in South Dakota see the draft report and provide us comments before it is finalized and sent to the Environmental Protection Agency for approval,” said Hunter Roberts, secretary DENR.
Comments from the general public, interested parties and organizations are accepted through March 6. Submit comments online at DENR’s One-Stop Public Notice page at http://denr.sd.gov/public/default.aspx, or email to Anine Rosse at Anine.Rosse@state.sd.us, or write to Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Surface Water Quality Program, 523 East Capitol Avenue – Joe Foss Building, Pierre, South Dakota 57501-3181.
A copy of the draft 2020 Integrated Report, as is the Vision, are on the One-Stop Public Notice page, or use the above contacts, or call 1-800-438-3367.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.