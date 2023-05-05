_MG_2236.JPG
Bill Koupal and George Vandel pickup decoys after a morning of hunting ducks on Lake Oahe.  

 

Some South Dakota duck hunters are upset over the Game, Fish and Parks Commission’s Thursday decision to increase the number of duck hunting licenses available to hunters from outside the state.

The approved proposal allows for 100 more nonresident licenses, to be used on private land only, in two areas of the northeastern corner of the state. The proposal also allocates another 200 nonresident and resident licenses to a large area in western and southern South Dakota.

