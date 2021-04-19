Pierre's City Commissioners rejected an edit to the city fireworks ordinance on Tuesday in a 1-4 vote that would have made all “consumer” fireworks legal under state law to be discharged at certain times on and around July 4 at private residences.
Mayor Steve Harding and all commissioners except Jim Mehlhaff -- who brought the edited ordinance forward -- voted against it.
Pierre previously allowed fireworks at private residences in 2020, citing COVID-19 and the subsequent risk of large gatherings in Fort Pierre.
Pierre presently allows the sale and discharge of so-called “safe and sane” fireworks between July 1 and July 5, or beginning June 30 if July 1 falls on a Sunday. That category includes “sparklers, vesuvius fountains, spray fountains, torches, color fire cones, [and] pinwheels,” while toy pistols and toy pistol caps are available year-round.
Two Pierre residents spoke in favor of the edited ordinance and two against.
Hal Rumpca said he promised his granddaughter that he would come forward in favor of the edit after last year’s festivities.
“It’ll legalize what’s already happening,” Rumpca said.
On the other side, Dale Bertsch recounted his neighbor having to fish fireworks debris out of their swimming pool.
“I believe I have the right to use and enjoy my property in a peaceful manner without being unnecessarily disturbed,” Bertsch said.
Pierre Police Department Patrol Captain Derald Gross and Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul also contributed testimony Tuesday.
“As well as the fire chief, part of my job is to promote fire education and institute fire-preventative measures in our community,” Paul said. “And I think this makes it a little bit more difficult to for me to do that.”
