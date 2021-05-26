Karl’s TV and appliance is getting some much-needed space after the City Commission unanimously approved a plan to assist the store in moving to a larger location.
The Pierre Economic Development Corporation recommended using the city’s Tax Rebate Program to finance the relocation at an estimated cost of $415,539. PEDCO said there was a $150,000 funding gap, which it will cover with a no-interest, five-year loan.
PEDCO Chief Operating Officer Jim Protexter told the commission the sales potential for electronics and appliance stores was about $3.5 million in 2016, according to a study on Pierre’s market. He said the potential sales could generate about $70,000 in revenue for the city based on the 2 percent sales tax.
Protexter also noted the 2 percent sales tax represents 1 cent for the General Fund and 1 cent for capital improvement projects in the city’s budget. He said that sales tax revenue amounted to 27 percent of the contributions to the General Fund and 84 percent for capital improvements.
To qualify for the Sales Tax Rebate program — approved in 2018 — a business must gross at least $2 million in new annual sales. The refund could be up to 1.25 percent of the sales tax for a predetermined amount of funding or period, depending on which comes first.
The city’s approval for Karl’s stated the city would pay PEDCO 1.25 percent of the confirmed increase of at least $2 million above the $2.3 million baseline each year for the 5-year agreement. If taxable sales fall below the $4.3 million threshold for any given year, the city won’t pay a rebate for the deficient period.
“We have a financing plan in place that would allow Karl’s TV & Appliance to relocate to the north half of the former JCPenney space in Northridge Plaza,” Protexter told commissioners. “This project will allow Karl’s to double their showroom and warehouse space, add staff, expand their product lines, free up another prime location on Sioux Avenue and, per tonight’s discussion, increase taxable sales by at least $2 million.”
Karl’s Manager Walter Ruhnke said the relocation is welcome news for the store and its employees who look forward to the increased space.
On Wednesday morning, Ruhnke and other employees moved stock out of the warehouse to get other items in and then reorganized before moving the larger items back into the building — a process he related to Tetris. The Sioux Avenue location also had boxed items inside the store on the sales floor, which Ruhnke attributed to back-ordered items from as far back as one year making their way to the location.
He said the new location, which he expects to open in November before the holiday rush, would save employees personnel hours when they no longer need to pull the stock out to rearrange and make room for new shipments. Ruhnke said the change would allow him and other employees to focus on assisting customers on the sales floor, which he said wouldn’t have boxed items on it.
Protexter told commissioners the new location would require a dividing wall, adjustments to electric and sprinkler systems, a new entrance and general exterior enhancements.
Commissioner Jamie Huizenga told the board that this is the first “right situation” since the city adopted the rebate program.
“What better use of this than an existing long-term, you know, Karl’s has been around for a long period of time,” he said. “They aren’t some fly-by-night operation that we’re kind of going out on a limb to hope they turn out.”
Northridge said Karl’s opened its doors in Pierre in 1965 and has been at the Sioux Avenue location since 1974. The store currently has nine employees, but it plans to add four to six full-time positions.
Ruhnke said the new store would allow for more products on display, more warehouse space for products and a larger service area. He said the store plans to add more variety and more built-in product displays they didn’t have room for until now.
Ruhnke added that having physical products on display makes it much easier for customers to know what they’re getting and decide if a product is right for them. He said they’ve had to rely on internet images in some cases to show customers a product not on the floor given the tight space in the current location.
“So, it’s going to do a lot for us,” he said. “It’s a big deal. We’ve outgrown this location — and we outgrew this location about 10 years ago. But with the recent boom in business in the last 12-24 months, it’s much needed.”
