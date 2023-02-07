House State Affairs

Landowners and stakeholders impacted by the two carbon capture pipeline projects planned for South Dakota listen as the House State Affairs Committee decides on six bills impacting the projects on Feb. 6, 2023, at the Capitol in Pierre.

 Jason Harward / Forum News Service

A bill intended to prevent two proposed carbon pipeline projects from using eminent domain passed a legislative committee on Monday.

The committee considered a total of six bills aimed at giving landowners more power in their fight against the pipeline projects. It was the first step in the legislative process for each of the bills during the ongoing 38-day legislative session at the Capitol in Pierre.

