The South Dakota Senate Commerce and Energy Committee moved a potential $50 million investment in broadband access closer to ratification on Thursday by unanimously referring Senate Bill 55 to the Joint Committee on Appropriations with a positive recommendation.
All eight senators present voted in favor of moving the bill to the joint committee, while state Sen. Al Novstrup, R-Dist. 3, was excused.
As filed on Jan. 6, the bill would appropriate $50 million in federal fund expenditure authority to the Governor's Office of Economic Development for "grants for the continued expansion of broadband in the state of South Dakota." The bill was introduced by the Senate Committee on Appropriations at the request of the Governor's Office of Economic Development.
To that end, Mike Waldner of the Governor's Office of Economic Development introduced the bill before Senate Commerce and Energy on Thursday morning. Waldner is the project manager for the Connect South Dakota program, a public-private partnership started with a 2019 legislative allocation of $5 million with the goal of "bringing high-speed service to all South Dakotans."
"Senate Bill 55, we are not asking for more money," Waldner said. Instead, Waldner said, the bill is asking for $50 million in funds provided by the federal American Rescue Plan Act. "We are asking for the expenditure authority for $50 million of ARPA funds — $25 million will replace our June '21 Connect SD grant awards, and the remaining will be used as match for the $100 million in federal funds obligated to South Dakota via the infrastructure bill."
By doing so, Waldner said, some or most of the $75 million in general funding appropriated for the Connect SD program in 2021.
The bill received only proponent testimony at Thursday's hearing, including from the South Dakota Telecommunications Association.
"I will tell you that in my non-legislative life, I have the privilege of representing some of SDTA's member companies," SDTA lobbyist Darla Pullman-Rogers said. "Some of my clients, and other SDTA members, have applied for and received grants under the Connect South Dakota program. As a result, SDTA member companies have been able to provide broadband services to South Dakotans who did not have access to high-speed Internet previously. We appreciate and support GOED's administration of this program, and we strongly support Senate Bill 55."
Further proponents included Midco, the Economic Development Professionals Association of South Dakota, the South Dakota Farm Bureau and AARP South Dakota.
Erik Nelson, the director of advocacy for AARP South Dakota, told the committee that surveys of members of his association showed strong favorability for expanded high-speed Internet access.
"The availability, affordability and reliability of broadband Internet access services is essential to the health and quality of life of older persons," Nelson said.
Last June, Gov. Kristi Noem announced the awarding of 18 grants for broadband projects in "unserved and underserved" areas of the state. Those grants totaled $26 million and were leveraged against private matches for a total of $54 million. A press release from the Governor's Office stated the grants would connect 5,057 households and 252 businesses.
In Noem's 2019 State of the State Address, she stated that half of South Dakota's 66 counties had rural areas in which "one in four people don't have adequate Internet access," while in other rural areas half of residents did not have adequate Internet access.
