The South Dakota Senate State Affairs Committee deferred a proposal to create an Office of Ombudsman for State Employees to the 41st day of the legislative session, ultimately defeating the bill in a 7-1 party-line vote.
Senate Bill 146, carried by state Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Dist. 15, would’ve created the office to allow an ombudsman to “interview executive branch agency personnel, inspect and examine any records and information held by or concerning the agency, and enter and inspect any premises within the agency’s control, as necessary to investigate a complaint, notwithstanding any other provision of law.”
On Tuesday, Nesiba told the Capital Journal that he was inspired to carry the bill after circulation last year of an anonymous complaint regarding misconduct in the South Dakota state correctional system.
“The whole process of investigating that was started because somebody — and I honestly do not know who it is, somebody wrote an anonymous letter and leaked it to the press — alleging that there was nepotism, harassment and other problems going on at the state penitentiary,” Nesiba said. “And then it took it seemingly months before anybody in human resources paid any attention to this, and then my sense was human resources was not interested in being as forthright about what was going on there as they could have been.”
Nesiba’s bill further sought to protect state employees from retaliation by stating “an employee may not be subject to any adverse employment action or threat of an adverse employment action, by the executive branch agency, as a result of filing a complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman for State Employees, or directly or indirectly providing or disclosing information to the ombudsman.”
The investigation into the Department of Corrections ultimately led Gov. Kristi Noem to relieve Warden Darin Young and Deputy Warden Jennifer Dreiske of their duties at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in July. The state penitentiary falls within Nesiba’s district in Sioux Falls.
Executive Director Eric Ollila of the South Dakota State Employees Organization rose in support of Nesiba’s bill before State Affairs on Wednesday.
“The SDSEO supports bills like 146, which gives another tool in the toolbox for employees to try to take care of their jobs, try to take care of their careers, try to take care of the state, state government and their fellow citizens,” Ollila said.
Commissioner Darin Seeley of the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources rose as the bill’s lone opponent. Before the committee, Seeley called the prospective Office of Ombudsman “an unnecessary addition of bureaucracy that slows the executive branch’s ability to perform its leadership role” to state employees.
“The investigations that my team performs that impact illegal acts or violations of policy are often dealt with in administrative reviews like unemployment or civil service commission hearings,” Seeley said. “And unfortunately, many employment-related investigations are finally resolved in a court of law. Multiple avenues exist for the employees of state government that provide for more efficient and, more importantly, more effective resolutions of their concerns, illegal or otherwise.”
Senate Majority Whip Casey Crabtree, R-Dist. 8, made the motion to defer Nesiba’s bill, saying it appeared to be “maybe an additional layer of government.”
“No guarantees that this would do what the senator of from Sioux Falls would like to,” Crabtree said. “I would also say that I appreciate your work on this, Senator, I know you’ve continued to work hard on this. But, looks like more government to me and maybe an unnecessary duplication process.”
Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck, R-Dist. 5, was excused from the vote. Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert, D-Dist. 26, cast the lone vote against deferment.
