The South Dakota Government Operations and Audit Committee heard testimony Thursday from state Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman, the Professional Appraisers Association of South Dakota and the state Office of Risk Management on Thursday in its quest for answers about the state's appraiser licensing process in light of nepotism allegations leveled against Gov. Kristi Noem.
The Associated Press reported on Sept. 27 that after the South Dakota Appraiser Certification Program denied the application of Noem's daughter Kassidy Peters to become a certified residential appraiser in July 2020, ACP Executive Director Sherry Bren was summoned to a meeting that included Noem, Peters, Hultman, Bren's supervisor, then-Noem Chief of Staff Tony Venhuizen and legal counsel for both Noem and the state Labor Department.
Bren, the AP reported, was pressured to retire after Peters received her certification last November and later stepped down after being paid a $200,000 settlement to withdraw an age discrimination complaint.
Noem denied in an Oct. 1 video distributed via social media that Peters was given any special treatment.
"I never once asked for special treatment for Kassidy," Noem said. "She is my daughter and I'm proud of her. I raised her to accomplish things on her own, just like my parents raised me. Other appraisers went through the exact same process that Kassidy did."
Bren declined to appear before the committee through a letter addressed to committee chair state Sen. Kyle Schoenfish, R-Dist. 19, on Wednesday and signed by Bren's attorney, Timothy J. Rensch of Rapid City.
Much of Thursday's hearing concerned the appraiser licensing process itself and South Dakota's lack of appraisers with multiple experts testifying about the challenges of entering the profession in South Dakota, ranging from a federally mandated supervisor-trainee model and the state’s rural nature.
In closing comments, state Rep. Linda Duba, D-Dist. 15, reiterated Hultman's earlier admission that it was not "common practice" to have an appraisal license applicant attend a meeting such as the one set up after Peters failed her test.
"What we do know is that we invited an individual to that meeting who was having difficulty getting certified," Duba said. "And clearly the Secretary said that is not a normal process. That it hasn't happened. We need to understand why that happened because we know, and there are people sitting in this room who've had situations where maybe they didn't pass their test or maybe they needed to do some further education... at no time were they invited to the Governor's Mansion to talk about their certification process. So to me, I think we need to understand why that occurred, and I have some concerns around that."
State Sen. David Wheeler, R-Dist. 22, said he took away from Thursday's hearing that evidence indicated no "pressure brought on Sherry Bren to have any effect on Kassidy Peters' license."
"What we've learned here today is that, regarding the application for Kassidy Peters, is that the conversations that she had to get her license with Sherry Bren occurred before the meeting at the residence," Wheeler said. "And that after that point, her license was no longer in Sherry Bren's hands. It was in the hands of Kassidy herself to complete her education and in the hands of the independent reviewers who were then going to review her work product as part of her examination. And to me, that is important to point out, that's something new I learned new today.”
