The South Dakota House Select Committee on Investigation met during two days this week to begin the process of deciding whether to recommend impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
Ravnsborg was found guilty of two misdemeanors in August in connection with the death of pedestrian Joe Boever, whom Ravnsborg struck and killed with his car outside of Highmore in September 2020. Ravnsborg was fined $500 on each count and received no jail time. The committee moved on Wednesday to subpoena five officials in the crash investigation to testify, including the South Dakota Department of Public Safety secretary.
The committee spent all of Tuesday and much of Wednesday in executive session, without the media or public present.
“Currently we’re in conversations as to what the path is forward, we’ve got to establish a path forward before we take that first step,” committee member and Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch, R-Dist. 23, told the media during the committee’s Tuesday lunch break.
When pressed on Tuesday on why he promised a transparent impeachment process if the investigation committee was ultimately going to spend most of its time in executive session, Gosch said his comment stays the same.
“We will be as transparent as humanly possible,” Gosch said. “Remember that there are going to be situations and areas in which we’re not going to be able to be transparent or going to have to have conversations in executive session. And the main reason for that is to ensure that fairness throughout the process is our utmost focus. It is excruciatingly crucial that fairness is at the forefront of what we do.”
No official action was taken Tuesday, and the committee reconvened at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in executive session. When it convened a public session late that afternoon, four motions passed unanimously among the committee’s eight voting members. They include subpoenas for DPS Secretary Craig Price, two members of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper and John G. Daily of Jackson Hole Scientific Investigations to testify before the committee.
Per another motion, the committee approved a subpoena to produce documents from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Jackson Hole Scientific Investigation and the Hyde County State’s Attorney’s Office.
“There’s a lot to do when we talk about this,” Gosch said after the committee adjourned Thursday. “A lot to look at and a lot of conversations we have to have and we just in the middle of this process right now. I am so grateful that the committee members were able to do the amount that they have done and the work that they have done so far. It has been a great conversation. And I’m very appreciative of the effort that they’ve put in.”
House Minority Leader Jamie Smith, D-Dist. 15, noted the unusual nature of the committee’s work.
“We’re doing something that’s never been done before and so it’s hard to know where to start,” Smith said. “And so working through that today and yesterday and finding a kind of rhythm of how we’re looking at the information, which there’s so much of and likely more to come, our goal is to be as fair as possible, and also we do want to be transparent about this process. But in the beginning here, there’s lots of information that we don’t know at this point what can be shared and what can’t be because we haven’t looked at it yet.”
Gosch said the committee will meet again in executive session to discuss redactions on Jan. 17 before having those subpoenaed testify in public session on Jan. 18 and 19.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Smith said. “And I hope that the public will be patient with us because we want to do the best that we can.”
