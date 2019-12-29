South Dakota State University Extension will facilitate a “Communicating with Farmers Under Stress” workshop Friday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m. in the Huron Regional Medical Center Auditorium.
The workshop is in partnership with Community Counseling Services, the Huron Chamber & Visitors Bureau and the Huron Regional Medical Center.
Numerous factors may cause stress for farmers, as many of them face financial problems, price and marketing uncertainties, farm transfer issues, production challenges and more. Many people know farmers who struggle with stress, anxiety, depression, burnout, indecision or suicidal thoughts. Many people want to help, but are unsure of what to say or do. Additionally, it can be challenging to deliver difficult news to farmers.
This workshop will help people recognize and respond when they suspect a farmer or farm family member might need help.
The workshop is approximately four hours in length and is specific to agri-business professionals and service providers who work with farmers, ranchers and their families. Bankers, insurance agents, brokers, business owners, clergy and others are more than welcome to attend.
To RSVP, call the Huron Chamber & Visitors Bureau at 605-352-0000 or e-mail cvb@huronsd.com by Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The Huron Regional Medical Center Auditorium is at 172 4th St. SE, Huron.
