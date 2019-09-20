Monday, Sept. 23

  • Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
  • Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.
  • Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom, Pierre, noon. Call 222-1950 for details.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group - 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
  • Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
  • Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
  • Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.
  • Women’s Investment Group: SD Bankers Association office, 109 W. Missouri, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
  • English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free to attend. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
  • Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.
  • Capital City Al-Anon: 2221/2 S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
  • Knights of Columbus smoke-free Bingo: Knights of Columbus Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

  • Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth to 5 years.
  • Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.
  • Call 773-4755 for more information.
  • 9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Senior Citizen Center, 9 a.m.
  • Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre. Pierre AA Group-12 p.m. open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting.
  • Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:12 p.m.
  • Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Project Connect Day 2019: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, 3 to 6 p.m. Free event.
  • Call Denise Albertson or Davis Schofield at 773-3181 for more information.
  • Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.
  • Rawlins Library Pizza Ranch Fundraiser: Fort Pierre Pizza Ranch, 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Clubhouse, 325 S.Garfield, Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for more information.
  • Pierre Area Right to Life meeting: Birthright, rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.
  • Civil Air Patrol: Pierre Regional Airport terminal, 7 to 9 p.m.
  • Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.
  • Parent Support Group: 2510 E. Franklin St., Pierre, 7 p.m.
  • Moms Like Us: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Support group for nursing and expectant mothers considering breastfeeding. Babies and small children welcome.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

  • Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.
  • Teams 2.0: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m. to noon. Contact Jamie Seiner at 224-7361 for more information.
  • Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group, noon. Closed meeting.

