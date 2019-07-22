Tuesday, July 23

School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2.

School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.

Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, 9-11 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.

BirthRight office open: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 2-5 p.m.

Professional Skills Training for Childcare Providers: YMCA, Pierre, 6:00- 7:30 p.m.

Free training provided by The Right Turn. This week’s theme is Acceptance.

Pierre Area Right to Life meeting: Birthright, rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.

Wednesday, July 24

School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2.

School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library. 10 a.m. 773-7421.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave. Noon.

Master Networks: The Master Networks Pierre Chapter meets weekly from noon to 1 p.m. at the Governor’s Inn in Pierre. The group discusses business training and development.

Central Plains Water Development District meeting: Blunt Senior Center, Blunt, 6:30 pm.

The Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave. Noon.

Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church. 7:30 p.m.

Moose Lodge: Moose Home. 8 p.m.

Capital City Band concert: Steamboat Park, 8:00 p.m. This week’s theme is Director’s Favorites. Free admission. Bring your own seating.

Thursday, July 25

School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2.

School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.

Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

“The Rope Warrior” Jump Roping Show: YMCA, 900 E. Church St., Pierre., 1:00 p.m.

This is the Elementary Summer Reading Program finale. Free event.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.

Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.

NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m. This peer-led support group is for people living with mental illness, and also for their family members. People learn from each other, share coping strategies, and offer encouragement.

BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce Harley Raffle & Picnic: picnic-6:30 p.m., raffle- 7:30 p.m. Go to www.pierre.org for more information.

Tales on the River: Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 7:00-8:00 p.m. This week’s speaker is Constance Walter from the Sanford Laboratory in Lead, discussing fun facts about the science taking place in the lab nearly a mile underground. Free event sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council.. Women of the Moose will serve a light meal at 6:30 p.m. for $5 a person.

