Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.

Tuesday, April 14

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Stanley County Board of Equalization Special Meeting: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Zoom Meeting for Pierre School District: 5:30 p.m. To access the livestream, go to https://pierre.k12.sd.us/schoolboard.html.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Wednesday, April 15

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group:12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Online Class: Early Childhood Training - Toxic Stress/Resiliency: online with The Right Turn, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost: $5. Call 773-4755 to register.

The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Meals are carry-out only.

Thursday, April 16

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. Serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Meals are carry-out only. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.

NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details. 

Due to the ever-evolving list of cancellations and closures because of the COVID-19 outbreak, we are shortening the length of our calendar in hopes not to publish events that may not take place.

If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments