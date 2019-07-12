Monday, July 15

Tech: Engineering-Mechanical Engineering: SD Discovery Center, 9:00 a.m to noon. Fee: $39 for members, $45 for non-members.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group — 5:30 p.m. closed meeting

Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.

Teen Book Club: Rawlins Library, 1:00 p.m. The second part of the movie will be shown.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.

Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.

BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group: Sandford Clinic; 521 E. Sioux Ave.; 7 p.m. — 8 p.m.; please use back southwest entrance to bldg.; questions call 945-5560.

Hughes County Commission: County Courthouse. 5:30 p.m.

Street Masters Car Club: Will meet at McClelland’s Restaurant, 902 W. Walleye Drive, Fort Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Pierre City Council: County Courthouse. 7:30 p.m.

Weight Loss Support Group: 7-8 p.m. at Sanford Clinic Pierre in the clinic waiting room. Free; everyone is invited.

Tuesday, July 16

Blood Drive: Lutheran Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Open to the public. Call Joyce Tipton at 224-1336 for more information. Collection services provided by Vitalant of Mitchell.

Tech Engineering- Mechanical Engineering: SD Discovery Center, 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Fee: $39 for members, $45 for non-members.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.

BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2-5 p.m.

Fort Pierre Farmers’ Market: Deadwood Street,, 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Farmers’ Market Storytime: Main Street, Fort Pierre, 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by Rawlins Library. Theme: Healthy Hometown.

Professional Skills Training for Childcare Providers: YMCA, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This week’s theme is Accountability. Free. Training provided by The Right Turn. Sponsored by the SD Department of Labor. Call 773-4755 for more information.

Farmers’ Market Cruise: Lily Park, Fort Pierre, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Fees: $25 for adults, free for kids age 13 and under. Contact 224-6572 for more information.

Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.

Capital Area United Way: St. Mary’s Healthcare Center. 7 p.m.

Women of the Moose: Moose Home. 7 p.m.

Disabled American Veterans: 6 p.m. supper; 7:30 p.m. meeting at Legion.

Wednesday, July 17

Tech: Engineering- Mechanical Engineering: SD Discovery Center, 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Fee: $39 for members, $45 for non-members.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library. 10 a.m. 773-7421.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave. Noon.

Master Networks: The Master Networks Pierre Chapter meets weekly from noon to 1 p.m. at the Governor’s Inn in Pierre. The group discusses business training and development.

