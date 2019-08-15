Friday, August 16
- School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre.
- Fort Pierre Trader Days & Backyard BBQ Competition: Expo Center & Lilly Park, Fort Pierre. Free admission.
- SD State 4-H Finals Rodeo: Stanley County Fairgrounds, Fort Pierre.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
- Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
- Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
- “Music of the American West” Concert and Ice Cream Social: Capitol Lake Visitor Center lawn, Pierre, 6:30 p.m. Featuring the music of Bob and Sheila Everhart. Sponsored by the Museum of the SD State Historical Society. Free event open to the public. Bring your own lawn chairs.
Saturday, August 17
- Fort Pierre Trader Days & Backyard BBQ Competition: Expo Center & Lilly Park, Fort Pierre. Free admission.
- SD State 4-H Finals Rodeo: Stanley County Fairgrounds, Fort Pierre
- Men’s State Open & D Softball Tournament: Pierre softball complex.
- HuntSAFE Class: Oahe Downstream Shooting Complex, Fort Pierre, 8:30 to 11:00 a.m.
- Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
- Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
- Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
- Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, August 18
- Ecumenical Worship Service: Oahe Chapel at Oahe Dam Visitor Center, 8:00 a.m. Sponsored by Pastor Roger Easland. Open to the public.
- Fort Pierre Trader Days & Backyard BBQ Competition: Expo Center & Lilly Park, Fort Pierre. Free admission.
- SD State 4-H Finals Rodeo: Stanley County Fairgrounds, Fort Pierre.
- Men’s State Open & D Softball Tournament: Pierre softball complex.
- Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., open.
- Open Skate: 1-3pm at the PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave (behind Walmart). Admission $3, skate rental $2. Questions: contact www.skatepierre.com
Monday, August 19
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.
- Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.
- Pierre-Firt Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group - 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
- Capital Capital Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.
- Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
- Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
- Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
- BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
- Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group: Sandford Clinic; 521 E. Sioux Ave.; 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.; please use back southwest entrance to bldg.; questions call 945-5560.
- Hughes County Commission: County Courthouse. 5:30 p.m.
- Street Masters Car Club: Will meet at McClelland’s Restaurant, 902 W. Walleye Drive, Fort Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
- Fort Pierre City Council: County Courthouse. 7:30 p.m.
- Weight Loss Support Group: 7-8 p.m. at Sanford Clinic Pierre in the clinic waiting room. Free. Open to the public.
