Friday, Dec. 13
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m.to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout” Parkwood Apartments, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for Parkwood residents and senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Women’s Cancer Support Group: Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center, Pierre, noon. Call Gloria at 224-3100 for details. Meets in cafeteria conference room.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Jefferson Elementary School Concerts: Jefferson School gym, Pierre. Grades K to 2: 1:30 p.m.; Grades 3 to 5: 2:15 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Swisher’s Dance Club dance: American Legion cabin, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Music will be by the Norgaard Country Duo. Open to the public. Admission: $10. Call 222-1401 for details.
Pierre Players present “Arsenic and Old Lace”: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission: $15 adults; $13 seniors & students.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Women of the Moose Craft & Vendor Fair: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Trains in the Cabin: American Legion cabin, Pierre, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Miniature train display open to the public. Free admission. Luncheon will be served and there will be door prizes for kids. Santa will appear at 2:30 p.m.
Starry Saturday: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, noon to 2 p.m. Free with museum admission.
“Christmas Tree” Children’s Program: Rawlins Library, Pierre 1 p.m. Christmas story hour with games and a Christmas tree craft.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Christmas Cafe & Bake Shoppe: First Congregational Church UCC, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Pizza & Pool Party: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Open to First through Fifth graders. Admission: $10 for Y members; $15 for non-members. Contact Lisa Maunu at 224-1683 or lisa@oaheymca.org for details.
Central SD Survivors of Suicide Support Group: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Email julie.moore@avera.org for details.
Pierre Players present “Arsenic and Old Lace”: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission: $15 adults; $13 seniors & students.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
Children & Youth Christmas Concert: First Congregational UCC Church, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 10 a.m.
Open Skate: PAYSA Rink on Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $3; skate rental: $2. Call Sara at 407-590-7484 for details.
Living Nativity & Soup Supper: Resurrection Lutheran Church, corner of Capitol Ave and Taylor, Pierre, 5:30 p.m. Free event; open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, Dec. 16
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, ends today.
Zumba Gold class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy at 773-7445 for details.
“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi: Oahe Family YMCA, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center & Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy at 773-7445 for details.
Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or email kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Stanley County Elementary School Concert: Parkview Auditorium, Fort Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Georgia Morse Middle School Concert: T.F. Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group: Sanford Clinic, 521 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call Angie Bollweg at 945-5560 for details. Free to attend.
