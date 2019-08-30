Tuesday, Sept. 3
- Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.
- Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register. Free class 9 a.m.
- Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
- Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library, 10 a.m. Call 773-7421 for more information.
- Oahe Homebuilders Association: Perkins, Fort Pierre, 11:30 a.m.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – noon open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
- Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.
- Computer class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
- Stanley County Commission: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m.
- Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
- Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
- Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7- 9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
- BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2- 5 p.m.
- Food Bank volunteers needed: Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Contact 494-3663 for more information.
- AAUW: Red Rossa Grille, Pierre, 6 p.m.
- Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
- GMMS PTSA: GMMS Cafeteria, 7 p.m.
- Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.
- Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 - 9 p.m. Call Bev Letellier at 224-7993 for more information.
Wednesday, September 4
- Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library. 10 a.m. 773-7421.
- TRIAD: Solem Public Safety Center, Pierre, 11 a.m.
- Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee: Chamber of Commerce, noon.
- Mabel’s Family Support Group: Edgewood Senior Living, Pierre, noon - 1 p.m.
- Free support group for family members of Alzheimer’s & Dementia patients. $7 for lunch. RSVP to Katie Nagle at 494-3400.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
- Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176.
- River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave. Noon.
- Master Networks: The Master Networks Pierre Chapter meets weekly from noon to 1 p.m. at the Governor’s Inn in Pierre. The group discusses business training and development.
- Adult Education and Literacy class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 - 7 p.m.
- English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45-7:15 p.m. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register. Free classes.
- Pierre Elks Lodge: ACC Building, 300 E. Capitol, Pierre, 7:30 pm.
- High Plains Wildlife Association, Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
- American Legion Stanley Post 20: Moose Club, Pierre, potluck supper at 6 p.m., membership meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are welcome. Contact Kim Hallock, Post 20 Commander, for more information:sdveteran1@gmail.com.
Thursday, September 5
- Adult Education and Literacy class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.
- Free to attend. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
- Breast Cancer Survivors: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for more information.
- Grand Opening and Open House: Pierre Area Referral Service, 110 W. Missouri Ave., Pierre, 4 - 6 p.m.
- Community Open Forum: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend this discussion on what the local library can do to support the community, schools, higher education and businesses. Sponsored by the SD State Library.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
