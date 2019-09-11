Thursday, Sept. 12
Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol, Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages infant through 5 years.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.
Free to attend to those over age 18. Contact 773-4755 to register.
50th Anniversary Celebration: Beck Motor Company, Pierre. 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
Breastfeeding Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m. Cost:$5.
Scholarships are available. Call 224-3189 to register. Sponsored by Growing Up
Together, a Capital Area United Way Participating Agency.
Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
NAMI peer-led, family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m
BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Mothers of Preschoolers: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
American Legion Auxiliary: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Pierre Amateur Radio Club: Fire Station No. 4 off of Harrison Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Open to the public. For more information, call 220-1179.
Friday, Sept. 13
Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol, Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages infant through 5 years.
Blood Drive: Pierre Players Box Office, Grand Opera House, Pierre, 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Open to the public. Sponsored by Pierre Players. Collection services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.
8th Annual Dakota Western Heritage Festival: Expo Center & Stanley County Fairgrounds, Fort Pierre. Free event. Call 280-8938 for more information.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Pierre Homecoming Whopper Feed: Wegner Auto Showroom, Pierre, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Serving a Whopper, chips, cookie and drink for $5. Sponsored by Burger King, Wegner
Auto and the Pierre Athletic Booster Club.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave. Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
8th Annual Dakota Western Heritage Festival: Expo Center and Stanley County Fairgrounds, Fort Pierre. Free event. Call 280-8938 for more information.
Capital City Farmers’ Market: Corner of Sioux & Coteau, Pierre, 9 a.m. to noon.
Traditional Arts Demonstration Day: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 10 a.m to 3 p.m.
Five American Indian traditional artists will demonstrate how they create their art .Free event. Refreshments will be served.
Meal, Music and Memories on the Missouri riverboat cruise: Boarding at Lily Park, Fort Pierre, 10:30 a.m. Serving egg bake, muffins, fruit, coffee and juice. Cost:$18 for adults; free for children 12 & under. Tickets must be purchased in advance of Saturday. Call
224-5939. Sponsored by the First United Methodist Church of Pierre.
Reading Adventure: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1 pm.
Starry Saturdays planetarium show: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, noon to 2 p.m. Free with museum admission.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
