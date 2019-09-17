Wednesday, Sept. 18
Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through age 5 years.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. Call 773-7421 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176 for more information.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave., Pierre, noon.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon. The group discusses business training and development.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information. Free to attend to those over age 18.
Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.
English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free.
Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
Oahe Yacht Club, 6 p.m. Call Bev at 222-1401 for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.
Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, 10:00 a.m.
Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon.
Call 945-0827 for more information.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting
Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for more information.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
Red Cross CPR Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 6 to 9 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door, 5:30 p.m.
BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
VFW Post 2038 meeting: American Legion cabin, Pierre, 6:45 p.m.
Oahe Detachment 851 of Marine Corps League: American Legion cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group: 122 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 352 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, open meeting at noon; closed meeting at 8 p.m. Oahe AA Group: closed meeting at 5:30 p.m.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon, 2221/2 S. Adams St., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Capital City Farmers’ Market: corner of Sioux and Coteau, Pierre, 9 a.m to noon.
15th Annual Smithsonian’s Museum Day Live! event: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre,
9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To receive a free ticket for museum admission, visit Smithsonian.com/museumday and complete a short form.
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
