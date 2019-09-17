Wednesday, Sept. 18

Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through age 5 years.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. Call 773-7421 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176 for more information.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave., Pierre, noon.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon. The group discusses business training and development.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information. Free to attend to those over age 18.

Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.

English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free.

Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.

Oahe Yacht Club, 6 p.m. Call Bev at 222-1401 for more information.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.

Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.

Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, 10:00 a.m.

Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon.

Call 945-0827 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting

Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for more information.

Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.

Red Cross CPR Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 6 to 9 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.

NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door, 5:30 p.m.

BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.

VFW Post 2038 meeting: American Legion cabin, Pierre, 6:45 p.m.

Oahe Detachment 851 of Marine Corps League: American Legion cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group: 122 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 352 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, open meeting at noon; closed meeting at 8 p.m. Oahe AA Group: closed meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon, 2221/2 S. Adams St., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Capital City Farmers’ Market: corner of Sioux and Coteau, Pierre, 9 a.m to noon.

15th Annual Smithsonian’s Museum Day Live! event: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre,

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To receive a free ticket for museum admission, visit Smithsonian.com/museumday and complete a short form.

Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

