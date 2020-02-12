Thursday, Feb. 13

Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.

Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving begins between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational UCC Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Conversational Spanish Class: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Runs through March 5. Cost: $130 for the course. Call 773-2160 for details.

American Legion Auxiliary: American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.

Pierre Amateur Radio Club: Fire Station #4 off of Harrison Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. The public is invited. Call 220-1179 for details.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.

Friday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Valentine’s Day Program for Kids: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1 p.m. Includes the movie “Lady and the Tramp,” a Valentine craft item and a snack.

Women’s Cancer Support Group: Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center, cafeteria conference room, Pierre, noon. Call Gloria at 224-3100 for details.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, Pierre, 1 p.m.

Golden Living Center Birthday Party: Golden Living Center, Pierre, 3 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Central SD Survivors of Suicide Support Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Email Julie Moore at julie.moore@avera.org for details.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Spanish for Kids: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Call 773-2160 for details.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Starry Saturdays Planetarium Show: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, noon to 2 p.m. Free with museum admission.

“Music to Light up Your Life” Valentine Luncheon: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, noon. Cost: $10. Call 224-5939 for details.

“Build a Succulent Planter” Class: East Pierre Landscape & Garden Center, 5400 SD Highway 34, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $25, including soil, 3 plants and decorative rock. Call 224-8832 for details.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Breaking Bread with Our Neighbors: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Serving chili, soup and hot beverages to those in need. Call 220-1195 for details.

Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates. Call Sara at (407) 590-7484 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Monday, Feb. 17, Presidents’ Day

(Due to the holiday, please check with your group to see if a scheduled event is happening.)

Closed for the holiday: Rawlins Library, Pierre, all day.

Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.

Capital City Toastmasters: Capital City Campus, Pierre, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

If you have an event you’d like to include in the calendar, email news@capjournal.com.

