Monday, March 2
Delta Dental Mobile Dental Truck: Oahe Valley Health Center, Fort Pierre, all day.
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Capital City Toastmasters: Capital City Campus, Pierre, noon. Call Matt Judson at 280-3930 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Arthritis Foundation’s Walk with Ease Program: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: $10 for a six-week program. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Dr. Seuss Children’s Program: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 3:30 p.m.
Pierre Area Literacy Service: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:15 p.m.
Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.
BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call 224-7993 for details.
Tuesday, March 3
Delta Dental Mobile Dental Truck: Oahe Valley Health Center, Fort Pierre, all day.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Tai Chi Class: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Oahe Homebuilders Association: Perkins, Fort Pierre, 11:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Stanley County Commission: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m.
AAUW: RedRossa Italian Grille, Pierre, 6 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave., west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Georgia Morse Middle School PTSA: GMMS Cafeteria, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Delta Dental Mobile Dental Truck: Oahe Valley Health Center, Fort Pierre, all day.
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
TRIAD: Solem Public Safety Center, Pierre, 11 a.m.
Fort Pierre Community Blood Drive: Stanley County High School, old gym, noon to 5:30 p.m. Call Kim Doherty at 223-7743 for details. Sponsored by the Stanley County National Honor Society.
Chamber’s Ag Committee: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’ Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
Stanley County Booster Club: Stanley County High School Learning Center, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m.
Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: 300 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
High Plains Wildlife Association: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
American Legion Stanley Post 20: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. potluck supper; 7 p.m. meeting. All veterans are welcome.
Thursday, March 5
Delta Dental Mobile Dental Truck: Oahe Family Health Center, Fort Pierre, all day.
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
