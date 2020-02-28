Monday, March 2

Delta Dental Mobile Dental Truck: Oahe Valley Health Center, Fort Pierre, all day.

Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Capital City Toastmasters: Capital City Campus, Pierre, noon. Call Matt Judson at 280-3930 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Arthritis Foundation’s Walk with Ease Program: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: $10 for a six-week program. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dr. Seuss Children’s Program: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 3:30 p.m.

Pierre Area Literacy Service: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:15 p.m.

Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.

BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call 224-7993 for details.

Tuesday, March 3

Delta Dental Mobile Dental Truck: Oahe Valley Health Center, Fort Pierre, all day.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tai Chi Class: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Oahe Homebuilders Association: Perkins, Fort Pierre, 11:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Stanley County Commission: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m.

AAUW: RedRossa Italian Grille, Pierre, 6 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.

Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave., west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.

Georgia Morse Middle School PTSA: GMMS Cafeteria, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Delta Dental Mobile Dental Truck: Oahe Valley Health Center, Fort Pierre, all day.

Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

TRIAD: Solem Public Safety Center, Pierre, 11 a.m.

Fort Pierre Community Blood Drive: Stanley County High School, old gym, noon to 5:30 p.m. Call Kim Doherty at 223-7743 for details. Sponsored by the Stanley County National Honor Society.

Chamber’s Ag Committee: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’ Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.

Stanley County Booster Club: Stanley County High School Learning Center, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m.

Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: 300 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

High Plains Wildlife Association: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

American Legion Stanley Post 20: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. potluck supper; 7 p.m. meeting. All veterans are welcome.

Thursday, March 5

Delta Dental Mobile Dental Truck: Oahe Family Health Center, Fort Pierre, all day.

Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

