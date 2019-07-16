Wednesday, July 17
- School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, now through Aug. 2.
- Tech: Engineering- Mechanical Engineering: SD Discovery Center, 9:00 a.m. to noon.
- Fee: $39 for members, $45 for non-members.
- Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library. 10 a.m. 773-7421.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
- Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176.
- River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave. Noon.
- Master Networks: The Master Networks Pierre Chapter meets weekly from noon to 1 p.m. at the Governor’s Inn in Pierre. The group discusses business training and development.
- Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: AGC building on 300 E. Capitol Ave.
- Oahe Yacht Club: meets at 6 p.m. The meeting sites change, so call Bev at 222-1401 for information.
- Capital City Band concert: Steamboat Park, 8:00 p.m. This week’s theme is Broadway Bound. Bring your own seating.
- SDSU Social for alumni and friends: Drifters Bar & Grille. (no time given.) Food, drinks and SDSU ice cream will be served. The event is free but pre-registration is required. Call the SDSU Alumni Association at 605-697-5198 to pre-register.
Thursday, July 18
- School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre. Now through Aug. 2.
- Tech Engineering-Mechanical Engineering: SD Discovery Center, 9:00 a.m. to noon.
- Fee: $39 for members; $45 for non-members.
- Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting
- River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.
- Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
- Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
- NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m. This peer-led support group is for people living with mental illness, and also for their family members. People learn from each other, share coping strategies, and offer encouragement.
- BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
- Breast Cancer Support: Countryside Hospice, 200 E. Dakota Ave., Ste. 1. Noon. Call 605-945-0827.
- Breastfeeding Class: Avera St. Mary’s Cafeteria Conference Room, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
- Fee: $10. Contact Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for more information.
- Oahe Detachment 851 of Marine Corps League: American Legion Cabin. 7 p.m.
- Bariatric Weightloss Support Group: 122 E. Sioux Ave. 7 p.m.
- Dementia Support Group: Dementia Care Partners Support Group meets the third Thursday monthly at 6 p.m. at Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center office, 200 E. Dakota Ave, Suite 1.
- Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2038: The VFW post will meet at the American Legion cabin at 7 p.m.
- Tales on the River: Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 7:00 p.m. The featured speaker is Charlene “Charlie” Bessken from the Oahe Downstream Butterfly Garden, discussing efforts to save Monarch butterflies and other pollinators. The event is free; Women of the Moose will serve a light meal for $5 at 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council.
Friday, July 19
- School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre. Now through Aug. 2.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
- Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
- Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
