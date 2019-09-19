Friday, Sept. 20

  • Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 352 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, open meeting at noon; closed meeting at 8 p.m. Oahe AA Group: closed meeting at 5:30 p.m.
  • Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
  • Capital City Al-Anon, 2221/2 S. Adams St., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

  • Capital City Farmers’ Market: corner of Sioux and Coteau, Pierre, 9 a.m to noon.
  • 15th Annual Smithsonian’s Museum Day Live! event: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre,
  • 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To receive a free ticket for museum admission, visit Smithsonian.com/museumday and complete a short form.
  • Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court, Pierre, 8 a.m.
  • Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
  • Central South Dakota Heart Walk: Hyde Stadium, Pierre, 10 a.m. Non-competitive one-mile and three-mile walk and fundraiser for the American Heart Association.
  • Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield, Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

  • Open Skate: PAYSA rink: Lowell Ave.(behind Walmart), Pierre, 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Admission: $3; skate rental: $2. Contact www.skatepierre.com for details.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield, Pierre, open meeting, 8 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23

  • Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
  • Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.
  • Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom, Pierre, noon. Call 222-1950 for details.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group - 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
  • Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
  • Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
  • Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.
  • Women’s Investment Group: SD Bankers Association office, 109 W. Missouri, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
  • English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free to attend. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
  • Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.
  • Capital City Al-Anon: 2221/2 S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
  • Knights of Columbus smoke-free Bingo: Knights of Columbus Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

  • Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth to 5 years.
  • Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.
  • Call 773-4755 for more information.
  • Project Connect Day 2019: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, 3 to 6 p.m. Free event.
  • Call Denise Albertson or Davis Schofield at 773-3181 for more information.
  • Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.
  • Rawlins Library Pizza Ranch Fundraiser: Fort Pierre Pizza Ranch, 5 to 8 p.m.

