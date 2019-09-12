Friday, Sept. 13
- Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol, Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages infant through 5 years.
- Blood Drive: Pierre Players Box Office, Grand Opera House, Pierre, 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Open to the public. Sponsored by Pierre Players. Collection services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.
- 8th Annual Dakota Western Heritage Festival: Expo Center & Stanley County Fairgrounds, Fort Pierre. Free event. Call 280-8938 for more information.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
- Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
- Pierre Homecoming Whopper Feed: Wegner Auto Showroom, Pierre, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- Serving a Whopper, chips, cookie and drink for $5. Sponsored by Burger King, Wegner Auto and the Pierre Athletic Booster Club.
- Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave. Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
- 8th Annual Dakota Western Heritage Festival: Expo Center and Stanley County Fairgrounds, Fort Pierre. Free event. Call 280-8938 for more information.
- Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court, Pierre, 8 a.m.
- Walk of Hope: Capitol Lake Visitors’ Center, Pierre, 8:15 a.m. to noon.
- Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
- Capital City Farmers’ Market: Corner of Sioux & Coteau, Pierre, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Traditional Arts Demonstration Day: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 10 a.m to 3 p.m.
- Five American Indian traditional artists will demonstrate how they create their art .Free event. Refreshments will be served.
- Meal, Music and Memories on the Missouri riverboat cruise: Boarding at Lily Park, Fort Pierre, 10:30 a.m. Serving egg bake, muffins, fruit, coffee and juice. Cost:$18 for adults; free for children 12 & under. *Tickets must be purchased in advance of Saturday. Call 224-5939. Sponsored by the First United Methodist Church of Pierre.
- Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield, Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
- Rally for Robert: Izaak Walton Clubhouse, Pierre, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dice Run: $20; free-will offering for meal.
- Starry Saturdays planetarium show: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, noon to 2 p.m. Free with museum admission.
- Reading Adventure: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m.
- 22nd Annual Stirling Family Memorial Rodeo, BBQ, Auction & Branding: Stanley County Fairgrounds, Fort Pierre, 4:30 p.m. Free-will donation. Call 261-1720 for more information.
- Central SD Survivors of Suicide Support Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m., closed meeting.
Sunday, September 15
- 8th Annual Dakota Western Heritage Festival: Expo Center and Stanley County Fairgrounds, Fort Pierre. Free event. Call 280-8938 for more information.
- 22nd Annual Stirling Family Memorial Rodeo, Bronc Riding, Mutton Busting and Auction: Stanley County Fairgrounds, Fort Pierre, noon. Free-will donation. Call 261-1720 for more information.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m., open meeting.
- Open Skate: PAYSA Rink: Lowell Ave.(behind Walmart), Pierre, 1 to 3 p.m. Admission: $3; skate rental: $2. Contact www.skatepierre.com for more information.
Monday, September 16
- Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages infant through 5 years.
- Blood Drive: Pierre, SD State Employees: Memorial Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Pierre, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Collection services by Vitalant, Mitchell.
