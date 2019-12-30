Thursday, Jan. 2
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet, Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. Serving starts between 5 p.m & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational UCC Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Fort Pierre Women of Today: Sutley Senior Citizens Center, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel. 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, Jan. 3
Cancer Support Group for Young Women: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, third-floor conference room, Pierre, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Maryhouse Birthday Party: Maryhouse, Pierre, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Open for research: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Itty Bitty Einsteins: South Dakota Discovery Center, Pierre, 10:30 a.m. Free for members ages 3-5 with parent or guardian.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003
Reading Adventure: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Breaking Bread with Our Neighbors: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Chili, soup and hot beverages for those in need. Free event sponsored by MoJoz Coffee & More.
Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, Jan. 6
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group:12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon. Call 222-1950 for details.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Pierre Area Literacy Service: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:15 p.m.
Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Area Humane Society: Pierre, 7 p.m.
Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Call 224-7993 for details.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.
