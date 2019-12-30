Tuesday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve

Due to the holiday season, please check with your group to see if a regularly scheduled event is happening.

Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle Drawing: The Right Turn, Pierre, 9:30 a.m.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day

Thursday, Jan. 2

Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Banquet, Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. Serving starts between 5 p.m & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational UCC Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Fort Pierre Women of Today: Sutley Senior Citizens Center, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel. 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.

Friday, Jan. 3

Cancer Support Group for Young Women: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, third-floor conference room, Pierre, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Maryhouse Birthday Party: Maryhouse, Pierre, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Open for research: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Itty Bitty Einsteins: South Dakota Discovery Center, Pierre, 10:30 a.m. Free for members ages 3-5 with parent or guardian.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003

Reading Adventure: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Breaking Bread with Our Neighbors: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Chili, soup and hot beverages for those in need. Free event sponsored by MoJoz Coffee & More.

Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Monday, Jan. 6

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting

Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon. Call 222-1950 for details.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

