Monday, July 22

  • School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2.
  • School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.
  • Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group - 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
  • Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.
  • Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
  • Pool Party for Rawlins Library Teen Summer Reading Program: YMCA, 1:00 p.m.
  • Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
  • Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
  • Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
  • BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Rawlins Municipal Library Board of Trustees Meeting: Rawlins Library, 5:00 p.m.
  • Women’s Investment Group: S.D. Bankers Association office, 109 W. Missouri Ave. 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23

  • School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2.
  • School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
  • 9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
  • Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, 9-11 a.m.
  • Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
  • Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.
  • Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
  • Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
  • Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
  • BirthRight office open: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 2-5 p.m.
  • Professional Skills Training for Childcare Providers: YMCA, Pierre, 6:00- 7:30 p.m.
  • Free training provided by The Right Turn. This week’s theme is Acceptance.
  • Pierre Area Right to Life meeting: Birthright, rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
  • Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.

Wednesday, July 24

  • School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2.
  • School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
  • Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library. 10 a.m. 773-7421.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
  • Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176.
  • River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave. Noon.
  • Master Networks: The Master Networks Pierre Chapter meets weekly from noon to 1 p.m. at the Governor’s Inn in Pierre. The group discusses business training and development.
  • Central Plains Water Development District meeting: Blunt Senior Center, Blunt, 6:30 pm.
  • The Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave. Noon.
  • Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church. 7:30 p.m.
  • Moose Lodge: Moose Home. 8 p.m.
  • Capital City Band concert: Steamboat Park, 8:00 p.m. This week’s theme is Director’s Favorites. Free admission. Bring your own seating.

Thursday, July 25

  • Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting
  • River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.
  • Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
  • Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
  • NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m. This peer-led support group is for people living with mental illness, and also for their family members. People learn from each other, share coping strategies, and offer encouragement.
  • BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
