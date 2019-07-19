Monday, July 22
- School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2.
- School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.
- Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group - 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
- Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.
- Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
- Pool Party for Rawlins Library Teen Summer Reading Program: YMCA, 1:00 p.m.
- Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
- Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
- BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
- Rawlins Municipal Library Board of Trustees Meeting: Rawlins Library, 5:00 p.m.
- Women’s Investment Group: S.D. Bankers Association office, 109 W. Missouri Ave. 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 23
- School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2.
- School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
- 9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
- Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, 9-11 a.m.
- Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
- Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.
- Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
- Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
- Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
- BirthRight office open: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 2-5 p.m.
- Professional Skills Training for Childcare Providers: YMCA, Pierre, 6:00- 7:30 p.m.
- Free training provided by The Right Turn. This week’s theme is Acceptance.
- Pierre Area Right to Life meeting: Birthright, rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
- Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.
Wednesday, July 24
- School Supply Donation Drive: First Dakota National Bank, Pierre, through Aug. 2.
- School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
- Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library. 10 a.m. 773-7421.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
- Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176.
- River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave. Noon.
- Master Networks: The Master Networks Pierre Chapter meets weekly from noon to 1 p.m. at the Governor’s Inn in Pierre. The group discusses business training and development.
- Central Plains Water Development District meeting: Blunt Senior Center, Blunt, 6:30 pm.
- The Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave. Noon.
- Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church. 7:30 p.m.
- Moose Lodge: Moose Home. 8 p.m.
- Capital City Band concert: Steamboat Park, 8:00 p.m. This week’s theme is Director’s Favorites. Free admission. Bring your own seating.
Thursday, July 25
- Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting
- River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.
- Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
- Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
- NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m. This peer-led support group is for people living with mental illness, and also for their family members. People learn from each other, share coping strategies, and offer encouragement.
- BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
