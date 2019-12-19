Friday, Dec. 20

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Buchanan Elementary School Concerts: Buchanan gym, Pierre, Junior Kindergarten: 8:30 a.m.; Kindergarten: 9 a.m.; 1st grade: 9:35 a.m.; and 2nd grade: 10:05 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group:12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Men’s Cancer Support Group: Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center Cafeteria Conference Room, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Call Gloria at 224-3100 for details.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Volunteers needed to pack PARS’ Christmas Feast Boxes: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Volunteers needed to deliver PARS’ Christmas Feast Boxes: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 9 a.m.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Visit with Santa and the Grinch: Rustic River, 104 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

A Night to Remember: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.

The Barstool Prophets: The Fieldhouse, Pierre, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates. Call Sara at 407-590-7484 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Monday, Dec. 23

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.

Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m to 5 p.m.

Library Board of Trustees meeting: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 5 p.m.

Women’s Investment Group: SD Bankers Association office, 109 W. Missouri Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, Pierre, 6 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon, 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle Drawing: The Right Turn, Pierre, 9 a.m.

Due to the holiday, please check with your group to see if a regularly scheduled event is happening.

Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Due to the holiday, please check with your group to see if a regularly scheduled event is happening.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Ends today.

Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Pierre Area Right to Life meeting: Birthright, rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email news@capjournal.com.

