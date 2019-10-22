Wednesday, Oct. 23

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.

Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizen center and Y members; $12 for all others. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Story Time: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

The Zonta Club of Pierre: Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre, noon.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Free. Contact Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for more information.

GED Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Call 773-4755 to register.

English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. To register, contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com.

Understanding Me: Birth to Three class for caregivers: Online class with computers available at The Right Turn, Pierre, 7 to 9 p.m.

Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

Moose Lodge meeting: Moose Home, Fort Pierre, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Ask a Librarian: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Free answers to technology questions regarding smart phones, tablets, laptops and internet use. Drop-in basis.

Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open to 2 to 5 p.m.

Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational Church, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m. Peer-led support group for patients and families of those with mental illness.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Spanish Conversation Course: Capital University Center, Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m. Call CUC at 773-2160 to register. Cost: $130 for course (runs through Nov. 21) and book.

Pierre Area Right-to-Life Meeting: Birthright office, rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

Candlelight Vigil: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Honoring the lives of those lost to domestic violence and celebrating the survivors. Contact Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter at 224-0256 for details.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.

Friday, Oct. 25

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ Adams Ave. Pierre, 6 p.m.

Governor’s Hunt: Contact SD Governor’s Office of Economic Development for details.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Halloween Hullabaloo: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1 p.m. Halloween fun for ages Kindergarten through 5th Grade. Stories, games, a craft & treats. Costumes welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Early Education Training with musician Jim Gill: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. $10 per person at the door.

Fall Festival: Wesleyan Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 3 to 5 p.m. Family friendly fun for all ages. Free food, games, candy & prizes. Open to the public.

Family Picnic & Concert: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 4:30 — 7 p.m. Free meal to first 200 guests. Free concert at 6 p.m featuring musician Jim Gill on the banjo.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Governor’s Hunt: Contact SD Governor’s Office of Economic Development for details.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

