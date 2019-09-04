Thursday, Sept. 5
- Adult Education and Literacy class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.
- Free to attend. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
- Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center. Noon.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting
- River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7 p.m. Info: Brenda Bak, 280-0545.
- Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
- Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
- NAMI peer-led, family support group: 1st Congregational Church, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
- BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
- Breast Cancer Survivors: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for more information.
- Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
- Grand Opening and Open House: Pierre Area Referral Service, 110 W. Missouri Ave., Pierre, 4 to 6 p.m.
- Community Open Forum: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend this discussion on what the local library can do to support the community, schools, higher education and businesses. Sponsored by the SD State Library.
- Fort Pierre Women of Today: Sutley Senior Center, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
- Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
- Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
- Cancer Support for Young Women: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center third floor conference room, noon. For more information, call Susan at 224-3370.
- Maryhouse Birthday Party: Maryhouse, Pierre, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
- Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court. 8 a.m.
- Capital City Farmers’ Market: corner of Sioux and Coteau, Pierre, 9 a.m to noon.
- State Co-Ed Softball Tournament: Pierre Softball Complex.
- Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 8:30 a.m.
- Read to Pumpkin Pye: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10-11 a.m.
- Family Fun Saturday: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Guests will have an opportunity to make a quillwork piece with supplies provided.
- Imagine This! 2019 Tour of Homes: Pierre, 1-5 p.m. Call 224-7361 for more information. $25 ticket includes transportation, beverages and appetizers.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. 8 p.m., closed.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 1 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
- Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield, Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
- Cultural Heritage Center: Open for research. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.
- Itty Bitty Einsteins: South Dakota Discovery Center, 10:30 a.m., free for members ages 3-5 (with parent/guardian).
Sunday, Sept. 8
- Pie & Ice Cream Social: Oahe Chapel, Oahe Dam Visitor Center, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free.
- State Co-Ed Softball Tournament: Pierre Softball Complex
- Open skate: PAYSA rink, Lowell Ave., Pierre, 1-3 p.m.. Admission: $3; skate rental: $2.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
