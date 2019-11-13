Thursday, Nov. 14

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Staff Soup Cook-off for Community Appreciation Week: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Reading Buddies: Stanley County Elementary School, Fort Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project Tap Takeover: Drifter’s Bar & Grille, Fort Pierre, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. For details, email Events@driftersbarandgrille.com.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center. 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

MOPS: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

NAMI family support group: 1st Congregational UCC Church, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Spanish Conversation Course; Capital University Center, 925 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Course runs through Nov. 21. Call 773-2160 for details.

Breastfeeding Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital (cafeteria conference room), Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details. Cost: $10. Scholarships available.

Central SD Survivors of Suicide support group: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Email Julie Moore (julie.moore@avera.org) for details. Free to attend.

Friends of the Library Membership Meeting: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

American Legion Auxiliary: American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.

Pierre Amateur Radio Club: Fire Station No. 4 off of Harrison Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For details, call 220-1179.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based, 12-Step Recovery Program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Community Appreciation Week: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre.

“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Parkwood Apartments, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for Parkwood residents and senior citizens center members; all others:$12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details. Program runs through Dec. 20.

Men’s Cancer Support Group: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital cafeteria conference room, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group; 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Community Appreciation Week at Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre:

+Early Morning Breakfast: 5:30 a.m.

+Family Swim with Norbert: noon to 4 p.m.

+Pizza Pool Party for 1st through 5th graders: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Childcare Provider Training Blitz: The Right Turn, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Three sessions: 9 to 10:30 a.m. — Sanford Harmony for Preschool; 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.- Nutrition; 1:15 to 3 p.m. — Enough Abuse. Cost: $5 for each session.

Sibling Readiness Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Cost: $5; scholarships are available. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

