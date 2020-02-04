Wednesday, Feb. 5

Zumba Gold class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Tai Chi class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

TRIAD: Solem Public Safety Center, Pierre, 11 a.m.

Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee: Chamber building, Pierre, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.

Mabel’s Family Support Group for Alzheimer’s & Dementia patients: Edgewood Senior Living Center, 1950 E. 4th St., Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Free to attend. Optional lunch for $7 or bring your own lunch. RSVP to Katie Nagle at 494-3400.

Community Blood Drive: DCI Building, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call Taylor Hyde at 773-6312 for details.

English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Call 773-4755 to register.

Stanley County Booster Club: Stanley County High School Learning Center, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.

Stanley American Legion Post 20 monthly meeting: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Email Royce Loesch at royceloesch@gmail.com for details.

High Plains Wildlife Association: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

Pierre Elks Lodge: AGC Building, 300 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.

Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Winter Business After Hours: The Fieldhouse, 2013 Eastgate Ave., Pierre, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free to attend.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Conversational Spanish class: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Class runs on Thursdays through March 5. Cost: $130. Call 773-2160 for details.

Fort Pierre Women of Today: Sutley Senior Citizens Center, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call Bev Letellier at 224-7993 for details.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.

Friday, Feb. 7

Cancer Support for Young Women: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center third-floor conference room, Pierre, noon. Call Susan at 224-3370 for details.

Deadline to register for Free Family Ice Fishing Day on Feb. 8: Contact Maggie Lindsey at maggie.lindsey@state.sd.us by noon. Open to the first 65 to pre-register.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group:5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park Tennis Courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Open for research:Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Itty Bitty Einsteins: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 10:30 a.m. Free for members ages 3 to 5, with parent or guardian.

Free Family Ice Fishing Day: Mickelson Pond, E 4th St., Pierre, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsored by S.D Game, Fish & Parks & the Izaak Walton League. Call Paul Lepisto at 220-1219 for details. Open to the first 65 participants who pre-register by noon, Feb. 7.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

