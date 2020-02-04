Wednesday, Feb. 5
Zumba Gold class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Tai Chi class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
TRIAD: Solem Public Safety Center, Pierre, 11 a.m.
Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee: Chamber building, Pierre, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.
Mabel’s Family Support Group for Alzheimer’s & Dementia patients: Edgewood Senior Living Center, 1950 E. 4th St., Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Free to attend. Optional lunch for $7 or bring your own lunch. RSVP to Katie Nagle at 494-3400.
Community Blood Drive: DCI Building, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call Taylor Hyde at 773-6312 for details.
English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Call 773-4755 to register.
Stanley County Booster Club: Stanley County High School Learning Center, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
Stanley American Legion Post 20 monthly meeting: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Email Royce Loesch at royceloesch@gmail.com for details.
High Plains Wildlife Association: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
Pierre Elks Lodge: AGC Building, 300 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Winter Business After Hours: The Fieldhouse, 2013 Eastgate Ave., Pierre, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free to attend.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Conversational Spanish class: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Class runs on Thursdays through March 5. Cost: $130. Call 773-2160 for details.
Fort Pierre Women of Today: Sutley Senior Citizens Center, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call Bev Letellier at 224-7993 for details.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, Feb. 7
Cancer Support for Young Women: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center third-floor conference room, Pierre, noon. Call Susan at 224-3370 for details.
Deadline to register for Free Family Ice Fishing Day on Feb. 8: Contact Maggie Lindsey at maggie.lindsey@state.sd.us by noon. Open to the first 65 to pre-register.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group:5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park Tennis Courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Open for research:Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Itty Bitty Einsteins: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 10:30 a.m. Free for members ages 3 to 5, with parent or guardian.
Free Family Ice Fishing Day: Mickelson Pond, E 4th St., Pierre, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsored by S.D Game, Fish & Parks & the Izaak Walton League. Call Paul Lepisto at 220-1219 for details. Open to the first 65 participants who pre-register by noon, Feb. 7.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
If you have an item you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.