Wednesday, Oct. 16

Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizen center & Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m.closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.

GED Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Call 773-4755 to register.

Turkey Supper: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave.,Pierre, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $12 adults; $5 children. Serving turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, and more.

English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.

Life Night Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m.

Understanding Me: Birth to Three Class for Parents & Caregivers: The Right Turn, Pierre, 7 to 9 p.m. Free online class with computers available at the Right Turn.

Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: AGC Building, 300 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.

Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Breast Cancer Support Group: Countryside Hospice, 200 E. Dakota Ave., Pierre, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Reading Buddies: Stanley County Elementary School, Fort Pierre, 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Ask a Librarian about Technology: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 4 to 6 p.m. Free assistance to answer technology questions regarding computers, smart phones, the internet, etc.

Fall Business After Hours: Helmsley Center, Pierre, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Contact the Pierre Chamber of Commerce at 224-7361 for details

Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational Church, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m. Please use the south door.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 6 to 7 p.m.

Red Cross CPR Training: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Cost: $30 for state-registered childcare providers; $50 for all others.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.

Oahe Detachment 851 of Marine Corps League: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Bariatric Weightloss Support Group: 122 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2038: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Author Talk: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 7 p.m. Free program open to the public. Virginia Driving Hawk will discuss her book “The Christmas Coat: Memories of My Sioux Childhood.” Clean, gently used winter outerwear will be collected for a local shelter.

Friday, Oct. 18

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizen Center, 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Childbirth Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Cafeteria Conference Room, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cost: $40; scholarships available. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.

Capital City Farmers’ Market: corner of Sioux & Coteau, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Family Fun Saturday: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Fee event.

4th Annual Fall Festival: East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, Pierre, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors, kids’ games, wine & beer tasting, live music, hay bale maze, and more.

