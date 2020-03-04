Thursday, March 5

“Battle of the Chambers” Community Blood Drive: Capitol Rotunda, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Caroline at 380-7308 for details. Collection services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.

Delta Dental Mobile Dental Truck: Oahe Family Health Center, Fort Pierre, all day.

Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Breast Cancer Support Group: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving begins between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Ag Appreciation Banquet 2020: Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center, Pierre. Tickets are courtesy of local business sponsors. Call 224-7361 for details.

Conversational Spanish Class: Capital University Center, Pierre. Call 773-2160 for details.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

GMMS presents Disney’s Frozen, Jr. : T.F. Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 7 p.m. Tickets: $5 for adults; $3 for students.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.

Fort Pierre Women of Today: Sutley Senior Center, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.

Friday, March 6

Delta Dental Mobile Dental Truck: Oahe Valley Health Center, Fort Pierre, all day.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Cancer Support Group for Young Women: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, third-floor conference room, noon. Call Susan at 224-3370 for details.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Maryhouse Birthday Party: Maryhouse, Avera St. Mary’s campus, Pierre, 2 p.m.

Fish Fry: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, 1200 Izaak Walton Dr., Pierre, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Suggested donations: $12 for adults; $7 for ages 6 to 12. Ages 5 and under are free.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Dan Mahar Blues Concert: Drifters Event Center, Fort Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $10 at the door. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council.

Saturday, March 7

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Open for research: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Guitar Seminar with Dan Mahar: Pierre Music Store, Northridge Plaza, Pierre, 10 a.m. The seminar is geared toward intermediate to professional players. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council.

Read to Pumpkin Pye: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Itty Bitty Einsteins: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 10:30 a.m. Free for members ages 3 to 5 with parent/guardian.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

“Somebody’s Daughter” documentary film: River Cities Transit meeting room, 1600 E. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The film explores the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women. Free. Call Jenny Ponca at 222-4303 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Sunday, March 8

Breaking Bread with our Neighbors: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. MoJoz Coffee will be serving chili, soup and hot beverages to those in need. Call 220-1195 for details, or if you know of someone who is hungry and imomobile.

Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates. Call Sara at 407-590-7484 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Monday, March 9

Super Senior Day: Rawlins Library, Pierre, all day. Senior citizens enjoy a variety of free services, including printing, document scanning, computer and internet usage, and more. Some limits apply.

Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

