Thursday, Sep. 26
Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth to 5 years.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details. Free to attend if over age 18.
Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield, Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m.
Harps & Chords: Harp and vocal concert, Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Pierre Concert Series. $50 membership ticket required (includes four concerts.)
Friday, Sept. 27
Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth to 5 years.
Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave. Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers:109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m., closed meeting.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m.
Call 494-2003 for details.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29
SD Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony: Capitol Lake, Pierre, 2 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, open meeting, 8 p.m.
Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. (behind Walmart), Pierre, 1 to 3 p.m.
Admission: $3; skate rental: $2. Contact www.skatepierre.com for details.
Monday, Sept. 30
Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre,
7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth to 5 years.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary: Ramkots, Pierre, noon
Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: open meeting at noon and closed meeting at 8 p.m. Oahe AA Group: closed meeting at 5:30 p.m.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
