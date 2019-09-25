Thursday, Sep. 26

Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth to 5 years.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details. Free to attend if over age 18.

Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church. 7:00 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.

Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield, Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door. 5:30 p.m.

Harps & Chords: Harp and vocal concert, Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Pierre Concert Series. $50 membership ticket required (includes four concerts.)

Friday, Sept. 27

Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth to 5 years.

Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group – 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave. Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers:109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m., closed meeting.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m.

Call 494-2003 for details.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

SD Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony: Capitol Lake, Pierre, 2 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, open meeting, 8 p.m.

Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. (behind Walmart), Pierre, 1 to 3 p.m.

Admission: $3; skate rental: $2. Contact www.skatepierre.com for details.

Monday, Sept. 30

Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre,

7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth to 5 years.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary: Ramkots, Pierre, noon

Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: open meeting at noon and closed meeting at 8 p.m. Oahe AA Group: closed meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

