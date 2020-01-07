Wednesday, Jan. 8
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details. Free to attend.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, 1 p.m.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
Bible Study: Hope Reformed Church, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Central SD Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Capital University Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed.
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Reading Buddies: Stanley County Elementary School, Fort Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Mothers of Preschoolers: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
American Legion Auxiliary: American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Pierre Amatuer Radio Club: Fire Station No. 4 off of Harrison Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call 220-1179 for details. The public is invited to attend.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, Jan. 10
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Women’s Cancer Support Group: Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center cafeteria conference room, noon to 1 p.m. Contact Gloria at 224-3100 or gloria.rowen@avera.org for details.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Birthday Party: Golden Living Center, Pierre, 3 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Ballroom Swishers’ Dance Club Dance: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 8 p.m. Admission: $10. Call 222-1401 for details.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Childbirth Class: Avera St. Mary’s Hospital Room 106, South Building, Pierre, 9 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration required. Fee: $40. Scholarships are available. Contact Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 or gut1@dakota2k.net for details.
Family Fun Saturday: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This month’s theme is Something Fishy. Visitors will receive all supplies to make a flour fish print. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free event.
Starry Saturdays planetarium show: South Dakota Discovery Center, Pierre, noon to 2 p.m. Free with museum admission.
Homemade Soup Supper: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 401 W. Pleasant Dr., Pierre, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Cost: $5 per person; ages 5 and under are free.
Pizza & Pool Party: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Open to kids in grades 1st to 5th. Cost: $10 for Y members; $15 for non-members. Contact Lisa Maunu at 224-1683 or lisa@oaheymca.org for details.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Breaking Bread with our Neighbors: Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Free chili, soup and hot beverage for those in need. Call 220-1195 for details.
Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates. Call Sara at 407-590-7484 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, Jan. 13
Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Volunteers are needed.
Hospitality Committee Meeting: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Stately Stitchers Guild Meeting: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect, Pierre, 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call Myrna Buckles at 222-6847 for details.
