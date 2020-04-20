Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.

Tuesday, April 20

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Wednesday, April 21

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns,

provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Thursday, April 22

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

NAMI family support group: First Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Friday, April 23

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Due to the ever-evolving list of cancellations and closures because of the COVID-19 outbreak, we are shortening the length of our calendar in hopes not to publish events that may not take place.

If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

