Monday, September 9
- Super Senior Day: Rawlins Library, Pierre. Library resources will be highlighted.
- Community Blood Drive: St. Peter and Paul Church gym, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Open to the public. Services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.
- Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.
- Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group - 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
- Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.
- Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
- Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
- PAWS Animal Rescue Turkey Dinner fundraiser: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 5 to 7 p.m. Free-will donation meal includes turkey and many sides, plus dessert.
- Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
- Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
- Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
- BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
- Shortgrass Arts Council: Hitching Horse Inn, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
- Stanley County School Board: Middle School Learning Center. 5:30 p.m.
- Pierre School Board: Administration Building. 6:30 p.m.
- Pierre Masonic Lodge: Masonic Temple. 7 p.m.
- Stately Stitchers Guild Meeting: Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 320 E. Prospect, 6:45 p.m. Call 222-6847 for more information.
- VFW Auxiliary meeting: Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, September 10
- 9 a.m. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
- Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m.
- Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave.,Pierre AA Group, 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
- Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
- Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
- Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
- Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
- BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2-5 p.m.
- Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
- St. Benedict’s Guest House Open House: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.
- DAV Auxiliary: 1525 North Star, Pierre, 5:30 p.m., potluck and meeting.
- Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9-11 a.m.
- Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Quentin Sutley Senior Center, Fort Pierre, noon.
- Nonprofit Task Force: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon.
- Author Talk: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 7 p.m. Author Bill Markley will discuss his book, “Wyatt Earp and Bat Masterson: Lawmen of the Legendary West.” Free event.
- Capital City Chapter, O.E.S.: Masonic Temple. 7 p.m.
- Women of the Moose and Loyal Order of the Moose: Moose Home, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 11
- Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. For info, call 773-7421.
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave, Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
- Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for more information.
- River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave., Pierre, noon.
- Master Networks Pierre Chapter: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.
