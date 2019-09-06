Monday, September 9

  • Super Senior Day: Rawlins Library, Pierre. Library resources will be highlighted.
  • Community Blood Drive: St. Peter and Paul Church gym, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Open to the public. Services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins. Noon.
  • Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota. Noon.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota. Noon.
  • Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express. Noon.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group - 5:30 p.m. closed meeting
  • Capital City Toastmasters: CUC classroom. Noon. Call 222-1950.
  • Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 6 p.m.
  • Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center. 1 p.m.
  • PAWS Animal Rescue Turkey Dinner fundraiser: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 5 to 7 p.m. Free-will donation meal includes turkey and many sides, plus dessert.
  • Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
  • Knights of Columbus: Smoke-free bingo, Knights of Columbus Hall. 6:30 p.m.
  • Capital City Al-Anon: 222½ S. Adams Ave., 6 p.m.
  • BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Shortgrass Arts Council: Hitching Horse Inn, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
  • Stanley County School Board: Middle School Learning Center. 5:30 p.m.
  • Pierre School Board: Administration Building. 6:30 p.m.
  • Pierre Masonic Lodge: Masonic Temple. 7 p.m.
  • Stately Stitchers Guild Meeting: Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 320 E. Prospect, 6:45 p.m. Call 222-6847 for more information.
  • VFW Auxiliary meeting: Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 10

  • 9 a.m. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
  • Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave.,Pierre AA Group, 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
  • Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
  • Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
  • Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
  • Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
  • BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2-5 p.m.
  • Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
  • St. Benedict’s Guest House Open House: 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.
  • DAV Auxiliary: 1525 North Star, Pierre, 5:30 p.m., potluck and meeting.
  • Mothers of Preschoolers: Community Bible Church, Pierre, 9-11 a.m.
  • Fort Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Quentin Sutley Senior Center, Fort Pierre, noon.
  • Nonprofit Task Force: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon.
  • Author Talk: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 7 p.m. Author Bill Markley will discuss his book, “Wyatt Earp and Bat Masterson: Lawmen of the Legendary West.” Free event.
  • Capital City Chapter, O.E.S.: Masonic Temple. 7 p.m.
  • Women of the Moose and Loyal Order of the Moose: Moose Home, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 11

  • Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. For info, call 773-7421.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave, Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
  • Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for more information.
  • River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave., Pierre, noon.
  • Master Networks Pierre Chapter: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

