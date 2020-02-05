Thursday, Feb. 6

Closed for water repairs: Rawlins Library, Pierre, all day.

Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed. Call Teri Royer at 224-3337 for details.

Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Winter Business After Hours: The Fieldhouse, 2013 Eastgate Ave., Pierre, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free to attend.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Conversational Spanish class: Capital City Campus, Pierre, 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Class runs on Thursdays through March 5. Cost: $130. Call 773-2160 for details.

Fort Pierre Women of Today: Sutley Senior Citizens Center, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call Bev Letellier at 224-7993 for details.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.

Friday, Feb. 7

Cancer Support for Young Women: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center third-floor conference room, Pierre, noon. Call Susan at 224-3370 for details.

Deadline to register for Free Family Ice Fishing Day on Feb. 8: Contact Maggie Lindsey at maggie.lindsey@state.sd.us by noon. Open to the first 65 to pre-register.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group:5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park Tennis Courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Childcare Provider Training: The Right Turn, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Four sessions will be offered, each lasting 1 ½ hours. Cost: $5 per session. Call 773-4755 to register.

Open for research:Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sibling Readiness Class: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, Pierre, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Cost: $5. Scholarships are available. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Itty Bitty Einsteins: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 10:30 a.m. Free for members ages 3 to 5, with parent or guardian.

Free Family Ice Fishing Day: Mickelson Pond, E 4th St., Pierre, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsored by S.D Game, Fish & Parks & the Izaak Walton League. Call Paul Lepisto at 220-1219 for details. Open to the first 65 participants who pre-register by noon, Feb. 7.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Make & Take Bulb Planter Class: East Pierre Landscape & Garden Center, 5400 SD Highway 34, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Cost: $20 (includes pot, soil, and 10 bulbs. Call 224-8832 or email info@eastpierregarden.com for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Breaking Bread with Our Neighbors: Lakota Chapel Church, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Serving chili, soup, and hot beverages to those in need.

Open Skate: PAYSA Rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $3 to skate; $2 to rent skates. Call Sara at 407-590-7484 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m.open meeting.

Monday, Feb. 10

Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

National Honor Society Induction Ceremony: Stanley County Elementary School gymnasium, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.

Capital City Toastmasters: Capital City Campus, Pierre, noon. Call 222-1950 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

