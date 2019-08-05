Tuesday, August 6

  • School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
  • Community Blood Drive: Resurrection Lutheran Church, Pierre, 8:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Open to the public. Collection services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell, SD.
  • 9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9-10 a.m.
  • 2019 Riggs Choral Camp: TF Riggs Theater, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to noon. Singing, socializing and food for any high school student.
  • Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Municipal Library. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 773-7421.
  • American Girls Week: Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, 1:00 p.m. Stories, crafts and games based on the American Girls book series and dolls. Registration required.
  • Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 11:45 a.m. Free to attend for those over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork to register.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
  • Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave. 12:15 p.m.
  • Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
  • Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
  • Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7-9 p.m. Info: 224-0181.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
  • BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry. Office open 2-5 p.m.
  • Adult Bible study: 7 p.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue.
  • Stanley County Commission: County Courthouse. 5 p.m.
  • Oahe Homebuilders Association: Perkins. 11:30 a.m.
  • Women of the Moose: Moose Home. 7 p.m.
  • Fort Pierre Farmers’ Market: Deadwood St., Fort Pierre, 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.
  • AAUW: RedRossa Italian Grille 6 p.m.
  • Volunteers needed at food bank: Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 494-3663 for more information.
  • Common Sense Parenting: Oahe Child Development Center, 23017 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 6:00- 8:00 p.m. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for more information. The class and reference book are free.

Wednesday, August 7

  • School Supply Donation Drive: Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Pierre, through Aug. 16.
  • Vista Care Blood Drive: American Legion, Pierre, 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Contact Diane Weyer at 224-4501. Collection services provided by Viatlant, Mitchell, SD.
  • 2019 Riggs Choral Camp: TF Riggs Theater, Pierre, 10:00 a.m. to noon. Singing, socializing and food for any high school student.
  • Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library. 10 a.m. 773-7421.
  • Mabel’s Family Support Group-Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Edgewood Senior Living, 1950 E. Fourth St., Pierre, noon to 1:00 p.m. Free to attend, lunch is $7. RSVP to Katie Nagel at 494-3400.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
  • American Girls Week: Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, 1:00 p.m. Stories, crafts and games based on the American Girl book series and dolls. Registration required.
  • Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176.
  • River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave. Noon.
  • Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon-1:00 p.m. The group discusses business training and development.
  • Triad: Solem Public Safety Center. 11 a.m.
  • Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce: Ag committee Chamber of Commerce. Noon. Info: 224-7361.
  • English as a Second Language class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Call 773-4755 or email kpauly@ midconetwork.com to register.
  • Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: 300 E. Capitol, AGC Building. 7:30 p.m.
  • High Plains Wildlife Association: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse. 7:30 p.m.
  • American Legion Stanley Post 20: Moose Club, Fort Pierre,potluck supper at 6 p.m.; membership meeting at 7 p.m.. Bring a dish to share. All veterans welcome. Info: Kim Hallock, Post 20 commander at sdveteran1@gmail.com.

