Editor’s note: Due to the large number of closures and cancellations because of coronavirus, call ahead to an event’s sponsor to assure that a scheduled activity is taking place.
Monday, Mar. 16
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Used Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sales are on a donation basis. Includes books, audio books, DVDs, paperbacks, large-print books and other assorted items. All proceeds benefit Friends of Rawlins Library.
Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.
Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.
Pierre- Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre, noon.
Capital City Toastmasters: Capital City Campus, Pierre, noon. Call Matt Judson at 280-3930 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield, Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group:5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
Walk with Ease Program: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Free to senior citizens center members; all others: $10 for 6-week course. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details. Sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, Pierre, 6:30 p.m.
Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group: Sanford Clinic, 521 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Angie Bollweg at 945-5560 for details.
Fort Pierre City Council: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Mar. 17, St. Patrick’s Day
9 A.M. Coffee Club, Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Used Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sales are on a donation basis. Includes books, audiobooks, DVDs, paperbacks, large-print books and other assorted items. All proceeds benefit Friends of Rawlins Library.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 312 S. Garfield Ave, Pierre, Pierre AA Group, 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Disabled American Veterans: American Legion cabin, Pierre, 6 p.m. supper; 7:30 p.m. meeting.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Capital Area United Way: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Mar. 18
DENR’s 32nd Annual Environmental and Ground Water Quality Conference: Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center, Pierre. Free and open to the public.
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Used Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sales are on a donation basis. Includes books, audio books, DVDs, paperbacks, large-print books and other assorted items. All proceeds benefit Friends of Rawlins Library.
Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others:$12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.
Thursday, Mar. 19
DENR’s 32nd Annual Environmental and Ground Water Quality Conference: Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center, Pierre. Free and open to the public.
Used Book Sale: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sales are on a donation basis. Includes books, audio books, DVDs, paperbacks, large-print books and other assorted items. All proceeds benefit Friends of Rawlins Library.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m.open meeting.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving begins between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
