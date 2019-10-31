Friday, Nov. 1

“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Parkwood Apartments, Pierre, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members and Parkwood residents; all others: $12.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre. Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Halloween Display: 19988 Grey Goose Rd. (2 miles north of Grey Goose Store), Pierre, 6 to 9 p.m. Open to the public.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Pierre Running Club: Griffin Park tennis court, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

24th Annual Art Show by Canvasback Art Club: Chamber of Commerce building, 800 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Refreshments & door prizes.

5th Annual Live/Silent Auction: For His Glory School, 106 S. Monroe Ave., Pierre, 10 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. See list of auction items in Oct. 30 Reminder Plus.

Anytime Fitness Fall 5K Run: Steamboat Park Amphitheatre, Pierre. Registration from 10 -10:45 a.m.; race at 11 a.m. Fee: $30. For details, email nancy@midconetwork.com.

Adult Coloring Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. Materials provided.

Make-n-Take Ornament event: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Supplies & instructions will be provided for all ages to make a take-home holiday ornament. Free event. Refreshments served. Adults must accompany children.

Read to Pumpkin Pye: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 to 11 a.m.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m.

Fall Festival: SE Pierre Mission UMC, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Serving a Sloppy Joe lunch special, potato soup & chili. Bake sale. Free coffee. Open to the public.

St. Joseph School Extravaganza: Ramkota River Center, Pierre, doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Dinner, drinks, dessert auction, live and silent auctions, raffle, games, and a drawing for a diamond ring. Tickets available at www.sjspierre.org. Proceeds to benefit students.

Halloween Display: 19988 Grey Goose Rd. (2 miles north of Grey Goose Store), Pierre, 6 to 9 p.m. Open to the public.

Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner: Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, Fort Pierre, 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 494-1094 for details.

Harvest Party: Pierre Seventh-day Adventist Church, 414 N. Madison, Pierre, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Games, hayrides, box maze, cake walk, face painting and more for all ages. Open to the public.

Hank Harris Live: Drifters Restaurant and Event Center, Fort Pierre, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free concert.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p..m. closed meeting.

Sunday, Nov. 3

24th Annual Art Show by Canvasback Art Club: Chamber of Commerce building, 800 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Refreshments & door prizes.

Open skate: PAYSA rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 to 3 p.m. Admission: $3;

Skate rental: $2. Call Sara at 407-590-7484 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Monday, Nov. 4

Zumba Gold class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Reading Buddies: Buchanan Elementary School, Pierre, 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.

Canvasback Art Club: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 7 to 9 p.m. Call Bev Letellier at 224-7993 for details.

