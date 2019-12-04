Thursday, Dec. 5

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Deadline to register for “Light Up the Pierre Area” first annual Holiday Light Competition. To register, email name, address, & phone number to contactchamber@pierre.org.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through Dec. 16.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4775 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Breast Cancer Survivors: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.

Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Spruce Top Porch Pot Workshop 4: East Pierre Landscape & Garden Center, 5400 SD Highway 34, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $10 plus materials ($40 to $80 total.) Call 223-8832 for details.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 1st Congregational UCC, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m. Peer-led support group for mental-illness patients and family.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Youth Mental Health First Aid: Georgia Morse Middle School, Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.

Fort Pierre Women of Today: Sutley Senior Center, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Recovery Fellowship (Bible-based 12-Step Program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl Arguello at 381-5638 for details.

Friday, Dec. 6

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Parkwood Apartments, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Runs through December 20. Free for senior citizens center members and Parkwood residents; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Cancer Support for Young Women: Avera St. Mary’s Heathcare Center, 3rd floor conference room, Pierre, noon. Call Susan at 224-3370 for details.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Maryhouse Birthday Party: Maryhouse, Pierre, 2 p.m.

“Light Up the Pierre Area” 1st annual Holiday Light Competition: city-wide, Pierre. Participants must have holiday lights running by 6 p.m. nightly through December 26.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Pierre Players present “Arsenic and Old Lace”: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Contact 224-7826 or info@pierre.players.com for details.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Open for research: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Itty Bitty Einsteins: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 10:30 a.m. Free for members ages 3-5 with parent/guardian.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Hometown Christmas Pie Day: State Capitol, Pierre, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

34th Annual Holiday Tour of Homes: Pierre & Fort Pierre, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets: $10. Includes 5 home tours and coffee & cookies at the Sutley Senior Center, Fort Pierre. Lunch available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call Pat Duffy at 223-2701 for details.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Santa at the Alley Exchange: Alley Exchange, downtown Pierre, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mrs. Claus will be on-hand to read to children.

“A New Christmas Tradition Concert with a Cowboy Twist”: T.F. Riggs Theatre, Pierre, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission: $20 at the door.

“Country Christmas on Ice”: Oahe Expo Center, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m. Ice skating performance by the Central SD Figure Skating Club. Free-will donation accepted.

Pierre Players present “Arsenic and Old Lace”: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Contact 224-7826 or info@pierre.players.com for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

