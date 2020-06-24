Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.

Thursday, June 25

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home: 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the South Dakota Department of Human Resources.

Virtual Summer Reading Program for fourth grade and fifth grade: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.

“Aeronautical Engineer” Virtual Summer Camp: online with the South Dakota Discovery Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. OR 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Open to ages third grade to fifth grade. Cost: $20 for four sessions; $16 for members. Visit sd-discovery.org to register.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Meals are carry-out only. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.

NAMI Family Support Group: Bradford Hall, First Congregational UCC Church, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Tales on the River presents “The Virtues of Vinegar: The South Dakota Vinegar Museum” by Lawrence Diggs: online Zoom presentation, 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council. Get the Zoom link on the SGAC’s Facebook page.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St. Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.

Friday, June 26

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources for non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the South Dakota Department of Human Resources.

Virtual Summer Reading Program for adults and families: online with Rawlins Library.

Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

