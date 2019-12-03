Wednesday, Dec. 4
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
15th Annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial “Guns n’ Hoses” Blood Drive: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Zumba Gold class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center & Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
TRIAD: Solem Public Safety Center, Pierre, 11 a.m.
Mabel’s Family Support Group for Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Edgewood Senior Living Center, Pierre, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Free to attend; lunch: $7. RSVP to 494-3400.
Ag Committee: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon. Call 224-7361 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.
Stanley County Booster Club: Stanley County High School Learning Center, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m.
Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: AGC Building, 300 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
High Plains Wildlife Association: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.
American Legion Stanley Post 20: Moose Club, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Email Royce Loesch at royceloesch@gmail.com for details.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Deadline to register for “Light Up the Pierre Area” first annual Holiday Light Competition. To register, email name, address, & phone number to contactchamber@pierre.org.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through Dec. 16.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4775 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.
Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Breast Cancer Survivors: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.
Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Spruce Top Porch Pot Workshop 4: East Pierre Landscape & Garden Center, 5400 SD Highway 34, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $10 plus materials ($40 to $80 total.) Call 223-8832 for details.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 1st Congregational UCC, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m. Peer-led support group for mental-illness patients and family.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Youth Mental Health First Aid: Georgia Morse Middle School, Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.
Fort Pierre Women of Today: Sutley Senior Center, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Recovery Fellowship (Bible-based 12-Step Program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl Arguello at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, Dec. 6
Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.
“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Parkwood Apartments, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Runs through December 20. Free for senior citizens center members and Parkwood residents; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.
“Light Up the Pierre Area” 1st annual Holiday Light Competition: city-wide, Pierre. Participants must have holiday lights running by 6 p.m. nightly through December 26.
Pierre Players present “Arsenic and Old Lace”: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Contact 224-7826 or info@pierre.players.com for details.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.