Wednesday, Dec. 4

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

15th Annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial “Guns n’ Hoses” Blood Drive: Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Zumba Gold class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center & Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

“Seasoned Citizens” Tai Chi: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center and Y members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

TRIAD: Solem Public Safety Center, Pierre, 11 a.m.

Mabel’s Family Support Group for Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Edgewood Senior Living Center, Pierre, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Free to attend; lunch: $7. RSVP to 494-3400.

Ag Committee: Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, noon. Call 224-7361 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 223-2176 for details.

Stanley County Booster Club: Stanley County High School Learning Center, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m.

Pierre Elks Lodge 1953: AGC Building, 300 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

High Plains Wildlife Association: Izaak Walton League Clubhouse, Pierre, 7:30 p.m.

American Legion Stanley Post 20: Moose Club, Fort Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Email Royce Loesch at royceloesch@gmail.com for details.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Deadline to register for “Light Up the Pierre Area” first annual Holiday Light Competition. To register, email name, address, & phone number to contactchamber@pierre.org.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through Dec. 16.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4775 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Reading Buddies: Pierre Indian Learning Center, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Breast Cancer Survivors: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.

Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Spruce Top Porch Pot Workshop 4: East Pierre Landscape & Garden Center, 5400 SD Highway 34, Pierre, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $10 plus materials ($40 to $80 total.) Call 223-8832 for details.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 1st Congregational UCC, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m. Peer-led support group for mental-illness patients and family.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Youth Mental Health First Aid: Georgia Morse Middle School, Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for details.

Fort Pierre Women of Today: Sutley Senior Center, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Recovery Fellowship (Bible-based 12-Step Program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl Arguello at 381-5638 for details.

Friday, Dec. 6

Christmas at the Capitol: State Capitol, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friends of the Library raffle: Rawlins Library, Pierre, runs through December 16.

“Seasoned Citizens” Chair Workout: Parkwood Apartments, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Runs through December 20. Free for senior citizens center members and Parkwood residents; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

“Light Up the Pierre Area” 1st annual Holiday Light Competition: city-wide, Pierre. Participants must have holiday lights running by 6 p.m. nightly through December 26.

Pierre Players present “Arsenic and Old Lace”: Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Contact 224-7826 or info@pierre.players.com for details.

