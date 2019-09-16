Tuesday, Sept. 17
Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.
Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9 to 10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Contact Teri Royer at teri.royer@avera.org to volunteer.
Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7 to 9 p.m.Call 224-0181 for more information.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.
BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.
Disabled American Veterans: American Legion cabin, Pierre, 6 p.m. supper; 7:30 p.m. meeting.
Capital Area United Way: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Adult Bible study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through age 5 years.
Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. Call 773-7421 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176 for more information.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave., Pierre, noon.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon. The group discusses business training and development.
Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information. Free to attend to those over age 18.
Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.
English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free.
Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.
Oahe Yacht Club, 6 p.m. Call Bev at 222-1401 for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.
Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for more information.
Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.
Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.
NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door, 5:30 p.m.
BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.
VFW Post 2038 meeting: American Legion cabin, Pierre, 6:45 p.m.
If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.