Tuesday, Sept. 17

Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.

Adult Education and Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.

9 A.M. Coffee Club: Pierre Area Senior Citizen Center, 9 to 10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Reading Buddies: Kennedy Elementary School, Pierre, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Contact Teri Royer at teri.royer@avera.org to volunteer.

Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall. 5:30 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Avenue, 7 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol: Airport terminal. 7 to 9 p.m.Call 224-0181 for more information.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 605-494-2003.

BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre. Office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Disabled American Veterans: American Legion cabin, Pierre, 6 p.m. supper; 7:30 p.m. meeting.

Capital Area United Way: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Adult Bible study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, located west of Jefferson School on Mellette Avenue, Pierre, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through age 5 years.

Preschool Storytime: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m. Call 773-7421 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Life Nights Youth Group: St. John’s Church, 206 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre. 6 p.m. Call 605-223-2176 for more information.

River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E Prospect Ave., Pierre, noon.

Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon. The group discusses business training and development.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Call 773-4755 for more information. Free to attend to those over age 18.

Computer Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 773-4755 for details.

English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Free.

Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.

Oahe Yacht Club, 6 p.m. Call Bev at 222-1401 for more information.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Head Start Book Drive: Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Collecting gently used books for ages birth through 5 years.

Pierre Senior Citizens Potluck: Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting

River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: Music room, First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Brenda Bak at 280-0545 for more information.

Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.

Pierre Toastmasters Club: Lutheran Memorial Church. 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.

NAMI family support group: Bradford Hall, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, 1st Congregational UCC, south door, 5:30 p.m.

BirthRight: Rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.

VFW Post 2038 meeting: American Legion cabin, Pierre, 6:45 p.m.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments