Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to COVID-19.
Tuesday, Mar. 17, St. Patrick’s Day
Alcoholics Anonymous: 312 S. Garfield Ave, Pierre, Pierre AA Group, 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Stroke Support Group: Countryside Hospice Support and Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon. Call 945-0827 for details.
Weight Watchers: 109 E Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Disabled American Veterans: American Legion cabin, Pierre, 6 p.m. supper; 7:30 p.m. meeting.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Boy Scout Troop 27: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol: 3910 Airport Rd., Pierre, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 224-0181 for details.
Adult Bible Study: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mellette Ave. west of Jefferson Elementary School, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Women of the Moose: Moose Lodge, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Capital Area United Way: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Mar. 18
DENR’s 32nd Annual Environmental and Ground Water Quality Conference: Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center, Pierre. Free and open to the public.
Zumba Gold Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others: $12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Tai Chi Class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Free for senior citizens center members; all others:$12. Call Mindy Cheap at 773-7445 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Master Networks: Governor’s Inn, Pierre, noon.
River City Toastmasters: Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 220-1003 for details.
English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Free class. Call 773-4755 to register.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, Mar. 19
DENR’s 32nd Annual Environmental and Ground Water Quality Conference: Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center, Pierre. Free and open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m.open meeting.
Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group: Countryside Hospice Support and Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.
Birthright, rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving begins between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
NAMI Family Support Group: Bradford Hall, 1st Congregational Church, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Breastfeeding Class: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost: $10. Scholarships are available. Pre-registration is required. Call Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.
Container Gardening Class: East Pierre Landscape & Garden Center, Pierre, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free class. Call 224-8832 for details.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 945-0827 for details.
Early Childhood Training- Early Brain Development: The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost: $5. Call 773-4755 for details.
River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus: First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 7 p.m. Call Barbara Bak at 280-0545 for details.
VFW Post 2038: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Oahe Detachment 851 of Marine Corps League: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7 p.m.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, Mar. 20
Men’s Cancer Support Group: Avera St. Mary’s Healthcare Center, Pierre, noon to 1 p.m. Call Gloria at 224-3100 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 21
Container Gardening Class: East Pierre Landscape & Garden Center, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Free class. Call 224-8832 for details.
